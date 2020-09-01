BTS' Jungkook Rings In Birthday With Adorable Messages From Members, Fans; See Tweets 

Jungkook's birthday is today and the fandom, ‘broke Twitter’, with 480K and counting tweets. The youngest member of BTS' Jungkook's birthday was celebrated with much fanfare. Jeon Jungkook ringed in his 22nd birthday today that is on September 1 and the youngest member of BTS’ was showered with messages from all around the world. Even BTS members, RM, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, Jin and Taehyung took to their communication platform WeVerse as well as Twitter accounts to share their birthday messages for the youngest singer and dancer in the group.
One specific Army wrote, that, ‘We broke Twitter’, on the occasion of his birthday. Other followers of the group wrote emotional as well as excited messaged in Twitter and the WeVerse platforms.
Jungkook, we broke twitter for you 💜— Adam⁷ (@BTSBEINGBTSYT) August 31, 2019
정국아 형 일등^^ -진 pic.twitter.com/sRYk2kl7rA— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) August 31, 2019
정국아 생일추카행 ~~~ #RM pic.twitter.com/KbUdCXNmEb— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) August 31, 2019
정국아 슈가형이야 생일 축하한다능 #SUGA #꾹이생일ㅊㅋ #벌써23살이라니 #감개무량— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) August 31, 2019
우리 막둥이 형이 마니 사랑혀~#HAPPYJKDAY #꾹이생일ㅊㅋ #홉필름 pic.twitter.com/4KIbgQ3CLE— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) August 31, 2019
느꼇어 JK 순간 너와 나 JK ~🎶🎵#HappyJungkookDay pic.twitter.com/utpXdvAMr4— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) August 31, 2019
생일 축하해 ☺️💜#JIMIN#꾹이생일ᄎᄏ pic.twitter.com/tkbY5urGcw— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) August 31, 2019
This year BTS Jungkook is turning 22 as per international age. However, his Korean age will be 23 as per traditions in the country. Jungkook was born in the year, 1997.
Right before Jeon Jungkook’s birthday, BTS’ Dynamite made it the top standing on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. BTS managed to dethrone Cardi B’s WAP, which was reigning on the top position for some time. It was the first-ever moment for BTS as they topped Billboard Hot 100 with their all-English track Dynamite. The group managed to break YouTube records as it received over 100 million views in 24 hours. Apart from that, they are the only Korean act to achieve the feat of ‘Hot 100’ as BTS tops Billboard 100. BTS topped Billboard 100 ahead of Jungkook's birthday, as per reports in Korean media outlets and tweets of fans. BTS Jungkook and all the members performed the track, BTS Dynamite, at the VMA's on August 31, as per IST, right before his birthday.
And today the birthday boy is kookie or Jeon Jungkook ta god bless you and best wishes in your life that you renaim this beautiful,wonderful boy and loved by the Armys I Love you my baby.💖💖💜😍🇰🇷🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/dnQDJtPWek— Raissa Silva (@RaissaMariaSil7) August 31, 2019
since today is jungkook's birthday, you're obligated to reply "Happy Birthday Jungkook💜" because that's what he deserves@BTS_twt— 𝖓𝖞𝖝⁷ 𝒌𝒐𝒐 𝒅𝒂𝒚🐰 (@sluttytaegguk) August 31, 2019
Jungkook’s Weverse post, 190901— wisha 🐰🎂🧨💯 (@doyou_bangtan) August 31, 2019
12.22ish (… weverse broke) pic.twitter.com/TvmQrutSmV
Happy birthday jungkookie💜💜#StillWithJKSA pic.twitter.com/ZwbCWgn47M— .. (@taetafm) September 1, 2020
Happy Birthday Jungkook!!! Thank you for the music 🙏#JungkookDay@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/B4wAeB0f9M— P.M. ⟭⟬ ⁷ (@RubusArcticum) September 1, 2020
Look how Jungkook birthday ads is everywhere, I luv it!💗pic.twitter.com/hImv3KT5RH— BTS_official⁷📼 (@EXPENSIVEMENBTS) August 31, 2020
Even in Eiffel Tower in Paris🥺pic.twitter.com/v2wTSaTUy2— BTS_official⁷📼 (@EXPENSIVEMENBTS) August 31, 2020
imagine being an jk anti and seeing those birthday ads in every streets, bus and train in korea lmao i wouldn't go out for a week 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/UfCchY6poA— JUNGKOOK DAY 🐰💜 (@save_me213) August 31, 2020
