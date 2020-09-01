BTS' Jungkook Rings In Birthday With Adorable Messages From Members, Fans; See Tweets 

Jungkook's birthday is today and the fandom, ‘broke Twitter’, with 480K and counting tweets. The youngest member of BTS' Jungkook's birthday was celebrated with much fanfare. Jeon Jungkook ringed in his 22nd birthday today that is on September 1 and the youngest member of BTS’ was showered with messages from all around the world. Even BTS members, RM, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, Jin and Taehyung took to their communication platform WeVerse as well as Twitter accounts to share their birthday messages for the youngest singer and dancer in the group.

Also Read | BTS Film 'Break The Silence: The Movie' Gears Up For Theatrical Release In September 10

One specific Army wrote, that, ‘We broke Twitter’, on the occasion of his birthday. Other followers of the group wrote emotional as well as excited messaged in Twitter and the WeVerse platforms.

Jungkook, we broke twitter for you 💜 — Adam⁷ (@BTSBEINGBTSYT) August 31, 2019

BTS members wished BTS Jungkook on his birthday-

Jungkook's age

This year BTS Jungkook is turning 22 as per international age. However, his Korean age will be 23 as per traditions in the country. Jungkook was born in the year, 1997.

Also Read | BTS' Jungkook's Net Worth, Age, Career And Relationship; All About The 'Euphoria' Singer

BTS tops billboard 100

Right before Jeon Jungkook’s birthday, BTS’ Dynamite made it the top standing on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. BTS managed to dethrone Cardi B’s WAP, which was reigning on the top position for some time. It was the first-ever moment for BTS as they topped Billboard Hot 100 with their all-English track Dynamite. The group managed to break YouTube records as it received over 100 million views in 24 hours. Apart from that, they are the only Korean act to achieve the feat of ‘Hot 100’ as BTS tops Billboard 100. BTS topped Billboard 100 ahead of Jungkook's birthday, as per reports in Korean media outlets and tweets of fans. BTS Jungkook and all the members performed the track, BTS Dynamite, at the VMA's on August 31, as per IST, right before his birthday.

Also Read | BTS' Jungkook Tops Google's Most Searched K Pop Idols; V & Jimin Too Find A Spot In Top 10

Check out some of the fan wishes for BTS Jungkook

And today the birthday boy is kookie or Jeon Jungkook ta god bless you and best wishes in your life that you renaim this beautiful,wonderful boy and loved by the Armys I Love you my baby.💖💖💜😍🇰🇷🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/dnQDJtPWek — Raissa Silva (@RaissaMariaSil7) August 31, 2019

Also Read | Did You Know BTS' Jin Drove Jungkook To School When The Group Had Just Debuted?

since today is jungkook's birthday, you're obligated to reply "Happy Birthday Jungkook💜" because that's what he deserves@BTS_twt

pic.twitter.com/YH2Al694tR — 𝖓𝖞𝖝⁷ 𝒌𝒐𝒐 𝒅𝒂𝒚🐰 (@sluttytaegguk) August 31, 2019

BTS Jungkook took to WeVerse to thank all the members for the wishes

Here are some more wishes by BTS fans

As per some fan tweets, some areas in Seoul, South Korea are covered with Jungkook's posters on the occasion of his birthday-

Look how Jungkook birthday ads is everywhere, I luv it!💗pic.twitter.com/hImv3KT5RH — BTS_official⁷📼 (@EXPENSIVEMENBTS) August 31, 2020

Even in Eiffel Tower in Paris🥺pic.twitter.com/v2wTSaTUy2 — BTS_official⁷📼 (@EXPENSIVEMENBTS) August 31, 2020

imagine being an jk anti and seeing those birthday ads in every streets, bus and train in korea lmao i wouldn't go out for a week 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/UfCchY6poA — JUNGKOOK DAY 🐰💜 (@save_me213) August 31, 2020

Promo Image Credits: BTS Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.