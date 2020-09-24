K-Pop Band BTS Thanks Indian Fans For The Love They Showered On 'Dynamite'

K-pop band BTS, over the years, has garnered a huge fan following in India. When the BTS' Dynamite was released, it had more than 10 million views within 24 hours on YouTube. There were 8 million Indian fans who liked the Dynamite video. Recently, the Korean Cultural Centre India launched the 9th edition of the K-Pop contest. On the day of the finale, BTS shared a video for participants and Indian fans.

BTS' members thank Indian fans for their love and support

The Korean Cultural Centre India in May came up with a virtual K-pop contest in India. There were various rounds of the contest and the finale was held in September. Many K-pop lovers participated in the contest. Chanchui Khayi from Delhi topped in vocals while Xeo Pachuau from Aizwal scored the first place in the dance category. On the day of the finale, before the results were announced, BTS shared a video wishing the participants good luck and to thank the Indian BTS Army.

BTS started by saying Namaste to the Indian fans. They added that they heard about the virtual K-pop contest that took place in India and that they were proud that such a great event is being held in India even in such difficult times. BTS' members thanked the Indian fans for showering them with so much love over the years. They said, "Your energy keeps us going strong." They also mentioned that BTS' latest song Dynamite received a great response from India and thanked them for the same. More than 8 million Indian fans liked the video. They added that they will come up with more such music that will heal the fans.

While concluding, they congratulated all the participants of the virtual K-pop contest. BTS members also said that they would be watching the finale. They asked the fans to stay safe in these difficult times. Fans couldn't stop gushing about the video as BTS mentioned India yet again.

