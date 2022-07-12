BTS Collaborates With Walt Disney; South Korean Band All Set To Feature In Three Shows

The Walt Disney Company and BTS Studio home Hybe recently entered into a collaboration with each other. The companies will come together to produce five streaming titles that will include three exclusive projects featuring the BTS band members that consist of seven members namely JungKook, V, Jimin, SUGA, J Hope, Jin, and RM. Read further ahead for more details about the collaboration between Walt Disney and BTS.

BTS and Disney+ three shows titles announced

According to Billboard, the three titles of the shows include

BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage – LA- An exclusive concert film featuring BTS’ live performance at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

In the Soup: Friendcation: A travel reality show featuring five friends going on a surprise trip. The cast will include V of BTS, Itaewon Class’ Seo-jun Park, Parasite star Woo-shik Choi, Hyung-sik Park, and Peakboy.

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star: “This original docu-series follows the incredible journey of 21st-century pop icons BTS. With unprecedented access to a vast library of music and footage over the past nine years, the series will feature the daily lives, thoughts, and plans of BTS members, as they prepare for their second chapter,” Disney explained.

Jessica Kam-Engle, Disney’s APAC head of content recently expressed her excitement about collaborating with the South Korean band and stated how it represented their creative ambition to with iconic content creators and top stars in the Asia Pacific so their talent can be enjoyed by mainstream audiences in multiple ways. The statement read-

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Hybe to showcase their original content created with powerful artist IP on our global streaming services including Disney+. This collaboration represents our creative ambition – to work with iconic content creators and top stars in the Asia Pacific so their talent can be enjoyed by mainstream audiences in multiple ways. We believe these new titles will captivate consumers worldwide and look forward to introducing more music content on our service.”

On the other hand, Park Ji-won, CEO of Hybe commenced the long-term collaboration where they present worldwide audiences with a wide range of Hybe content for fans who love their music and artists. “The Walt Disney Company has a long history of franchise-building and promoting musical artists, with its unparalleled brands and platforms,” Park Ji-won added.

Earlier, on the occasion of the ninth anniversary of the origin of the BTS ARMY, the band collaborated with Google and YouTube Shorts and gave a delightful gift to their fans by sending special messages to them.

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial