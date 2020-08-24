BTS’ 'Dynamite' Creates A New Record As It Garners 10 Million Views In Just 20 Minutes

The Korean pop band, BTS has yet another feather added to its cap. The band broke the YouTube record with their recently released track Dynamite. BTS went on to garner a whopping 10 million views in just 20 minutes of the track's release.

BTS breaks the record held by Blackpink

Till the next 40 minutes of its release, BTS' Dynamite acquired 20 million views. The track is also the only song of the Korean pop band which is recorded entirely in English. With their new song, the band has managed to smash the Youtube record which was earlier held by the girl band Blackpink's track, How You Like That. Blackpink's track had amassed 1.65 million concurrent viewers. BTS' Dynamite has garnered a live count of 3 to 4 million viewers at once. The track staying true to its title, promises a 'dynamite' of energy and some pumped-up music. The Korean pop band will also be performing the track at their first MTV Video Music Awards which will be airing live on August 30, 2020.

About the track Dynamite

In a recent online press conference, the K-pop band discussed the inspiration behind this song. The band member, RM started the press conference by explaining that it was never their intention to release Dynamite. He added that the moment group members heard the final cut, they said that they realized that it was a 'fun, cheery, and exciting' track. BTS also revealed that they wanted to share the same energy with their fans whom they refer to as the ARMY.

The rapper also revealed that the song was a challenge to the group since it was in English. Since the group had to cancel their world tour plans due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, they realized many people have been left “powerless” and “frustrated”.

Hence, BTS chose to channel this energy and inspiration into the new single and also labeled Dynamite as their “recharge project”. The vocalist of the band, Jimin also chimed in and said that since the world is going through a 'tough time', they see the track as a 'breakthrough to help everybody overcome the emptiness'. The band also chose to dedicate Dynamite to the people who are going through tough times.

They said they want people to stay indoors and find freedom and happiness through the medium of dance and music. Apart from the music video and the album, the K-pop group is also gearing up for the release of their brand new documentary.

