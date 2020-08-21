BTS' Track 'Dynamite' Breaks Several Records, The Group's ARMY Loses Chill On Twitter

BTS has dropped their brand new single Dynamite and fans cannot keep calm. The moment the track and the music video dropped, the ARMY decided to break several music and streaming records. Apart from breaking these records, the BTS fans have also shared their interesting reactions about Dynamite on Twitter.

ARMY reacts to BTS’ 'Dynamite' music video

The year 2020 has finally received one of its most anticipated tracks i.e. BTS’ Dynamite. The ARMY has been waiting for this track since the k-pop group announced it during a Livestream in July. Along with the single, BTS also announced that they will be soon releasing a second album this year in the second half.

The Dynamite music video dropped today, August 21, 2020, midnight EST. More than 3 million ARMY members were present to witness BTS’ Dynamite music video premiere. The number just kept on increasing and now the Dynamite music video has the biggest premiere in YouTube history.

The ARMY successfully dethroned k-pop group Blackpink who previously broke this record. Apart from breaking this major YouTube record, this new BTS single is already the number one track on many iTunes chart. These rankings might also help BTS to get a spot on the Billboard music charts next week.

The ARMY is making sure that BTS secures the first spot on Billboard Hot 100 chart next week. Even though Dynamite is now ruling charts and is the top trend on YouTube, initially BTS was not planning to release the single. In a recent press conference, RM revealed that the song’s catchy and quirky beat led the group to select the song as its first single.

Dynamite is now BTS' first English track. During the press conference, the group also revealed that the song’s melody fit perfectly in English hence they chose to release the track in the same language. This is considered to be a major feat for the k-pop group since RM is the only member who is fluent in English.

Moving on, the moment Dynamite mv dropped fans were quick to hit the like button and share their reactions about it. Many fans took to Twitter and expressed their views on the brand new single from BTS’ forthcoming album. One fan talked about Taehyung’s amazing looks in the music video while another fan pointed out the track already has 53 million views in 9 hours. Take a look at all these fan reactions here.

[🌟] Dynamite MV already surpassed 53,000,000 views and 6,000,000 Likes just 9 hours and 1 minute after release🔥 #LightItUpLikeDynamite @BTS_twt — BTS History⁷ (@BTS_History613) August 21, 2020

21st August it's going to hold a special place on my heart forever, cause today happened something that i want it from starting 💛 #DirectionersWithArmy

Let's be OT12 INSTEAD OF OT7 OR OT5 @BTS_twt @onedirection

BTS ONE DIRECTION

🤝 pic.twitter.com/ABfcXo96Yp — || Hoe For BTS || (@xia_0498) August 21, 2020

can't believe for years nobody was able to break adele's itunes records and suddenly bts broke it & now are the only act to have 6 songs with most #1's on itunes just because armys were mad and bored in quarantine and mind you all of this happened within the span of two months 😭 — amrita⁷ | 🌻🍃 (@SUGAMINIEE) August 21, 2020

