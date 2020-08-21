BTS' 'Dynamite' Now Has The Highest YouTube Premiere Record, Dethrones Blackpink

BTS have broken a major YouTube record with their brand new Dynamite music video. The K-pop group’s track now holds the record for the highest concurrent views on the video streaming platform. The record was previously held by the K-pop group Blackpink.

BTS breaks highest concurrent views record with ‘Dynamite’ music video

K-pop group, BTS is one of the most successful artists on the planet. The k-pop group’s ARMY is known to be one of the biggest fandoms in pop culture. No wonder within a few hours, BTS’ latest single, Dynamite is trending on every music streaming platform.

The k-pop group dropped their track Dynamite today, August 21, 2020. Along with the track, BTS also released the Dynamite music video. Dynamite was one of the most anticipated tracks of 2020. No wonder, the moment the music video premiered millions have tuned in.

According to Forbes, the Dynamite music video premiered with 3 million concurrent viewers. The moment the page was refreshed the YouTube live counter indicated a spike and the video had over 4 million viewers. Even though exact figures are not available, Dynamite music video now holds the record for the highest concurrent viewers ever.

BTS’ highest concurrent views are double than the previous record holder. Before this explosive premiere, K-pop group Blackpink had the highest concurrent views. The k-pop group got this title two months ago when their single How You Like That dropped. The music video premiere has 1.65 million concurrent viewers.

Blackpink broke BTS’ record for this title since their On music video premiere that 1.54 million concurrent viewers. At the time of writing, the Dynamite music video had more than 46 million views. These views have been raked within 8 hours of its premiere. Apart from the YouTube record, this new BTS single is the number one track on many iTunes charts across the globe.

We’re soo close to 50 MILLION views!! Half way mark, here we come!



TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK



[https://t.co/zFkkyGV3H3] @BTS_twt #DynamiteToday #DynamiteTo50M pic.twitter.com/hxyYm4Qkqs — i’m diamond, you know i glow upâ· (@sorafirstlove) August 21, 2020

[ðŸŒŸ] #BTS 'Dynamite' already has 95 #1's on iTUNES Worldwide in just 7 hoursðŸŽ‰ðŸŽŠ



The fastest single to do so in iTUNES HistoryðŸ”¥ #DynamiteToday #DynamiteMV @BTS_twt — BTS Historyâ· (@BTS_History613) August 21, 2020

UK iTunes Chart Update ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§



Dynamite - #1

Dynamite (Instrumental) - #3

Dynamite Official MV - #1



If you can, also buy the single on Google Play Music, Amazon etc. and remember to Stream!! ðŸ’œ#DynamiteToday #BTS_Dynamite #DynamiteMV #Dynamite @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/oeeDqtvjln — BTS UK ARMY UNITEâ· (@BTSUKUNITE) August 21, 2020

BTS' new track and its records are proving beneficial for the song’s ranking on the Billboard charts. The ARMY is adamant to keep streaming Dynamite to secure the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 next week. These efforts will also prove beneficial for the forthcoming album and the BTS documentary Breaking the Silence.

