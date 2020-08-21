BTS Reveals What Inspired Them To Write Brand New Single 'Dynamite'; Read

BTS has finally dropped the Dynamite music video. In an online press conference, the K-pop band discussed the inspiration behind this song. BTS also revealed why they chose to release Dynamite and to whom they are dedicating this brand new single. During this press conference, the group also spoke about their upcoming VMA performance.

BTS reveals the inspiration for their single ‘Dynamite’

BTS surprised the ARMY when they announced that they will release a brand new single titled Dynamite. The K-pop group made this announcement during their livestream back in July. During this livestream, BTS also revealed why they chose to release the single.

But now in a recent press conference, the K-pop group revealed the inspiration for Dynamite. RM started the press conference by explaining that it was never their intention to release Dynamite. However, the moment group members heard the final cut, they said they realised that it was a 'fun, cheery, and exciting' track.

BTS also revealed that they wanted to share the same energy with their fans a.k.a. ARMY. RM revealed that the song was a challenge to the group since it was in English. Since the group had to cancel their world tour plans due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic they realised many people have been left “powerless” and “frustrated”.

Hence, BTS chose to channel this energy and inspiration into the new single and have now labeled Dynamite as their “recharge project”. Jimin also chimed in and said that since the world is going through a 'tough time', they see the track as a 'breakthrough to help everybody overcome the emptiness'.

BTS also chose to dedicate Dynamite to the people who are going through tough times. They said they want people to stay indoors and find freedom and happiness through dance and music. Apart from the music video and the album, the K-pop group is also gearing up for the release of a brand new documentary.

This BTS documentary has been titled Break the Silence. The documentary follows the boys and their journey and their recent stadium tour. The documentary is set to have a theatrical release on September 10, 2020. Along with the announcement of the documentary, the K-pop group will be also performing at the MTV Video Music Awards and said that they are nervous and excited about this performance.

