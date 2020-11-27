BTS Feels Honoured And Thanks Alicia Keys For Her 'Life Goes On' Rendition

Days after reacting to Taehyung’s video, Alicia Keys has now released her own melodious rendition of BTS’ track ‘Life Goes On’. Taking to Twitter, the musician surprised the septet by sharing a gorgeous video of her playing piano as she sings the English translation of the Korean song. While sharing the video, she left it on the fans to recognise the track and they were quick enough to find out.

Alicia Key’s rendition of ‘Life Goes On’

Before she could sing, Alicia addressed all her fans saying “I bet y’all didn’t think I would play this one”. She further puzzled her fans more by asking them to ‘tell her if they know it’. Donning a turtle neck sweater, Alicia opted for a braided hair-do. Nude makeup and statement hoops completed her look. The harmonious tune and heart-warming lyrics aptly moved fans. While sharing the video, Alicia Keys asked fans if they can guess the song in her caption. Check out the video here:

As soon as the video surfaced online, it has created a tremendous buzz amongst BTS’ fan army. They were quick to realise that it was the English rendition of the K-pop band’s track. Such was its success that it also caught the attention of the septet. They quickly thanked the singer for honouring them. The band’s official Twitter handle, retweeted the video by immensely thanking Alicia. "Thank you.. such a big honour," they wrote with a smiley and purple heart added to it.

Thank you.. such a big honor 😃💜 https://t.co/R9F9vxqKhB — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 26, 2020

The song cover was dropped soon after the BTS band member V posted a video of him grooving to Alicia’s Love Looks Better. In the video, he can be seen donning a face mask and jamming to the lyrics of the song. Just like this video, even the previous one created a massive buzz online. When Alicia came across the clip, she replied to it saying "Big love!!! Good morning… Y’all ready for BE?”. Take a look at it here:

Big love!!! Good morning 🤩🤩🤩 Ya’ll ready for BE?!? 💜💜💜 https://t.co/LIA1m6m19R — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) November 19, 2020

Their magnetic banter has made fans go gaga. Many loved it so much that they are even requesting the musicians to collaborate. Compliments haven’t yet stopped flowing along Alicia key’s way.

think about if bts and alicia make a duet...that would be so amazing I can already feel how powerful the song would be like please can you???@aliciakeys @BTS_twt https://t.co/3dOGbqxDWX — lachimolala (@yoon97z) November 26, 2020

LEGENDS SUPPORTING LEGENDS OMG 😭 — kath⁷ FAN OF GRAMMY NOMINATED BTS ᴮᴱ (@bluegreyarrow) November 26, 2020

