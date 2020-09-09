Park Bo Gum Gets Emotional As He Sings BTS' Song 'Tomorrow'

The recently released K-drama titled Record of Youth has been garnering heaps of praise from fans and viewers. The series revolves around three young people who are struggling to make their dreams come true and finding love amid the harsh realities of the modelling industry. The series stars Park Bo Gum as Sa Hye Joon, an aspiring actor and model. Park So Dam essays the role of Ahn Jung Ha, an aspiring makeup artist, and Byun Woo Seok portrays the role of Won Hae Hyo, a model who wants to achieve success on his own terms.

About the second episode of Record of Youth

'Youth Record' Episode 2 focuses on how Hye-Joon faces failure and whether he manages to keep his beliefs as close as ever. In this episode, viewers see Hye-Joon facing a number of obstacles and it turns out that the biggest one is his family. In the name of wanting to do some good to Hye-Joon, his father wants to give him some sense and get him to understand, and boys like him, from the economic background he's from, aren't fit for the industry he's chosen to do. When Hye-Joon gets to know about it, he gets very emotional and lands up at a karaoke bar with his friends singing a BTS' song named Tomorrow. Later, Hye-Joon decides that if he doesn't get the movie role, he will enlist in the military.

Record of the Youth episode 2 garners more views

The makers recently released Record of Youth Ep 2 and it saw a significant increase in its viewership. According to Nielsen Korea, episode 2 recorded an average of 6.8 per cent nationwide viewership thus maintaining its No. 1 in its Monday-Tuesday drama time slot. In comparison, Record of Youth Ep 1 recorded a nationwide average of 6.4 per cent viewership and peaked at 8.7 per cent.

More about the shows

The series Record of Youth originally streams on tvN only on Mondays and Tuesdays in South Korea and can also be streamed on Netflix USA. Fans and viewers already can’t keep calm about the next episode to air on the channel. Netizens have also been tweeting about the second episode on their respective social media handle. Take a look.

Park Bogum sang ‘Tomorrow’ by @BTS_twt in a scene of the new drama ‘Record of Youth’. At the end he says: “BTS' songs have a good outlook of the world".pic.twitter.com/Km6cKmUpwC — 셀은리⁷ (@BTStranslation_) September 8, 2020

I really feel bad for Hye Jun. He's doing everything he can but his family is looking down on him. I want to hug and console him 😭 #RecordOfYouth #RecordOfYouthEP2 pic.twitter.com/O5T2bXJqwM — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) September 8, 2020

