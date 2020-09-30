Alicia Keys & Post Malone To Perform At Billboards Music Award 2020; Details Inside

After a massive delay, Billboards Music Awards 2020 is finally going to be held on October 14, this year. Initially, the event was scheduled to premiere on April 29, however, it was postponed due to the COVID -19 pandemic. Now, the official handle of Billboards has revealed that Alicia Keys and Post Malone are all set to rock the stage of the musical award function.

Alicia Keys & Post Malone to perform at Billboards

On Tuesday, September 29, the Billboards Music Awards announced their first batch of performer for the year 2020 which includes several eminent names from the music industry. The A-list performers batch name includes the name of Alicia Keys who is gearing up to return to the stage after 2012. She last made an appearance on the Billboards stage alongside Stevie Wonder.

.@aliciakeys will make her long awaited return to the #BBMAs stage for the first time since 2012! Don't miss her performance, October 14th at 8/7c on NBC. pic.twitter.com/wSSnE5Ckrh — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) September 29, 2020

Post Malone, is one of the most nominated artists of 2020. The Congratulations rapper, alongside being triumphant for his songs, will also entertain the audiences with his hit numbers. Take a look at the announcement here:

This year's most nominated artist, @PostMalone, is performing at the #BBMAs. DO NOT miss this, October 14th at 8/7c on NBC. pic.twitter.com/ag8kp3T7Bi — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) September 29, 2020

About Billboards Music Awards 2020

Apart from Alicia Keys and Post Malone, Bad Bunny and Luke Combs are also added to the performs list. It was previously announced that songwriter Garth Brooks will be honoured with this year’s ICON Award and will put a special performance during the music event. Amid the ongoing coronavirus scarce, this year Billboards 2020 will be broadcasted live directly from NBC. The Piece by Piece singer Kelly Clarkson will virtually host the show for the third time in a row.

About Billboards Music Awards 2020 Nominees

Just like every year, the nominees list of the award function were announced by the organisers in a series of Twitter statements last week on September 22. The Sunflower fame Post Malone has bagged a whopping 16 nominations, which is followed by rapper Lil Nas X who has about 13 in his kitty. Billie Eilish and Khalid aren’t behind in the list even this year, both the artists have bagged about 12 music nominations each. The show is all set to air live on Wednesday, October 14 and fans are already eager to watch their favourite artist perform.

