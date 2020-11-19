2020 American Music Awards: Justin Bieber, K-pop Band BTS Among Others To Perform

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber is set to make a grand return to the American Music Awards stage for the first time since 2016 for a special performance, celebrating the 10th anniversary of his AMAs debut. According to People Magazine, the 26-year-old 15-time AMA-winner singer will light up the stage for a long list of song acts including his 2020 hits Lonely' with Benny Blanco and 'Holy. His performance is also set to feature surprise guests.

The superstar joins a previously announced bevy of performers at this year's ceremony hosted by Taraji P. Henson. It was announced on November 16 that iconic 90s trio Bell Biv DeVoe composed of New Edition alum Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie DeVoe has also been added to the star-studded line-up slated to hit the stage on the big night. The R&B music makers will perform their hits Poison and Do Me. The official Instagram handle of American Music Awards shared a video on Instagram while teasing the upcoming performance by K-pop band BTS.

Nelly will get the showjumping with his recognizable tracks Country Grammar, E.I., and Ride Wit Me to commemorate 20 years since the release of his debut, the diamond-certified album Country Grammar. The international magazine also revealed that another pop sensation Katy Perry will also perform at this year's show. Katy’s performance during the award ceremony will mark the first time she will hit a US stage since she welcomed her daughter Daisy Dove with Orlando Bloom in August.

The Roar singer is expected to belt some of her renowned hits like Only Love. Jam-packed with performances, the evening will also feature Perry's from fellow stars including Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez, Billie Eilish, BTS, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Shawn Mendes.

Lopez and Maluma will collab for a debut performance of Pa' Ti and Lonely two songs they wrote for Marry Me, their upcoming romantic comedy. Apart from the names mentioned above, American pop star Eilish will hit the stage to sing her newly released track, Therefore I Am. The 2020 American Music Awards will broadcast live from The Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 22 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

