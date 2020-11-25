BTS Gets Grammy Nominations For First Time, Their Fans Can't Keep Calm

The K-pop boy band, BTS has bagged a place in 2021 Grammy nominations. They have landed a nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their English language single, Dynamite. As the band members took to the official Twitter handle to upload their reactions about BTS' Grammy nominations, their fans flooded social media with their reactions.

BTS Grammy 2021 nominations

The BTS band members upload a reaction video on their official Twitter handle. The band members Jimin, Jungbook, RM and V appeared in the clip as they listened to the Grammy nominations for the first time. The candid reactions of the band members were precious and they could not contain their excitement after hearing the nominations.

BTS enjoys fandom from all over the world and has seen numerous of their songs topping multiple charts. The debut Grammy nomination marks the end of BTS being overlooked by the Recording Academy for years.

Jin, J-Hope and Suga were not present in the Grammy nomination reaction video. But the video has gone viral on social media. Watch the video below.

BTS nominated for Grammy reaction video

Fans react to BTS nominated for Grammy

When the news about BTS receiving a Grammy 2021 nomination went viral, the fans of the band flooded social media platforms with their reactions. A number of fans reacted to the video where the band members were seen reacting to the news. Numerous fans highlighted various parts of the reaction video and congratulated the band members.

No one is more deserving!!! 축하합니다!! 💗 — Jesica Ahlberg (@JesicaAhlberg) November 24, 2020

deserved it, congrats boys💜



abis ini suruh agus ngomong oscar yak, mulutnya manjur. — Firgiawan (@seterahdeh) November 24, 2020

the most precious photo sequence 😭 pic.twitter.com/pq1D1LGukv — mina⁷ (@EUPH0RIAL0VE) November 24, 2020

back here and i can already tell this video will never not make me smile so hard — ellie⁷ 🍂 𝐵𝐸 (@eleanorbate) November 24, 2020

YOU DESERVED OMG I AM CRYING pic.twitter.com/deo5togxbv — No Grammy Nomination , No Opinion (@CosmosOfJoyHope) November 24, 2020

A number of netizens took to their social media handles and stated that BTS is finally getting the recognition it deserves. Many people also shared posts celebrating the historic moment for the K-Pop band. Many other netizens expressed how elated they were upon hearing BTS’ name in the Grammy nominations. Check out some of the fan reactions below.

Seeing 7 Asian guys all at once be Grammy nominated is something else. Congrats @BTS_twt 💜



Such an inspiring moment for the Asian community looking for representation ✨ #GRAMMYs #BTS — Jeffrey Chang (@JeffreyChang) November 24, 2020

I could cry. Congrats to the boys on their @RecordingAcad nomination! No one deserves it more 🥺💜 #BTSGrammy — KOOLKID (@koolkidsongs) November 24, 2020

There were several netizens who pointed out that Grammy nominations were long due for the BTS band. A number of fans of the band commented stating that it could be the happiest day of their life. Check out some of the fan reactions below.

.@BTS_twt's "Dynamite" has been nominated for "Best Pop/Duo Group Performance" at the 2020 #GRAMMYs — worldwideBTS 🌎 (@btsanalytics) November 24, 2020

Proud of you. Happy for you. Love you, #GRAMMY nominated artist @BTS_twt 💜 — Riddhi Chakraborty 🏳️‍🌈 ᴮᴱ (@thisisridz) November 24, 2020

Well deserved! BTS got nominated for a GRAMMY! Their work should be recognized in multiple categories but their accomplishments remain legendary! 💜 #GRAMMYs #BTS #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/qR8cguYI96 — Aubrey Miller (@aubreykmiller) November 24, 2020

Check out the song Dynamite by BTS for which they have been nominated for a Grammy 2021:

