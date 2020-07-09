BTS ARMY Trends #ThankYouJin On Twitter After The Singer Celebrated ARMY Day, See Posts

BTS member Jin recently thanked the BTS fans who are officially known as 'ARMY'. They even have an official day called ARMY day on July 9 when the fandom was created. Overwhelmed by Jin's gestures, the fans started trending #ThankYouJin on Twitter. Here's more on this.

BTS's Jin thanks his fans on ARMY day

Twitterverse seems flooded with #ThankYouJin as ARMY celebrate their day with pride. As a gift, Jin decided to post his selfie which no doubt seemed like a treat for the ARMY. He looked radiant with perfectly styled hair. The ARMY seems overwhelmed with Jin's gift and thanked their idol on Twitter.

BTS ARMY's reactions to Jin's post

Only those ARMYS who are part of JIN CULT can interact with this tweet. Come on, let’s interact with each other. Let’s have a blast this day.ðŸ’œðŸ’œðŸ’œ #JINCULT #ThankYouJin pic.twitter.com/FiANNNN5Bm — âŸ¬âŸ­ Ninong Kookie â· âŸ­âŸ¬ #ARMYDAY (@tanniekosmossss) July 9, 2020

#Thankyoujin ðŸ’œðŸŒ· HAPPY BIRTHDAY EVERYONE



the moon looks beautiful tonight everyone pic.twitter.com/MtOazh5aNT — É±eÆ™â· (@mekbts) July 9, 2020

SEOKJIN LITERALLY SAID

"Your present is Seokjinie"

Yes, you are the bestest present ever #ThankYouJin



Let's trend the hashtag to thank him for wishing us a happy birthdayðŸ’œ pic.twitter.com/nHurjRC3bP — Yenâ· (@daddyseuckjin) July 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Jin seems to have all the more reason to celebrate. His song, Moon, topped the iTunes Top Songs chart in 76 countries. This made Jin the first Korean artist with the most number of #1 for a b-side track.

Even NASA tweeted about Jin's Moon song. ARMY had initially asked NASA to give Moon to Jin. To this, the organisation's official twitter handle replied that the moon belonged to everybody including Jin. ARMY showered hearts on NASA after hearing this. Take a look:

The Moon already belongs to everybody, even Seokjin. pic.twitter.com/S9hOxem70h — NASA (@NASA) June 23, 2020

i give all my property rights to kim seokjin now the moon belongs to him only — ðŸ¦‹ (@soulmatesuga) June 24, 2020

RARE picture of Kim Seokjin discovering the moon. Since he discovered it, it belongs to him only! â¤ pic.twitter.com/pLcnTHxhA2 — ara ðŸŒ™â·â¶ (@seokjinnei) June 24, 2020

A few days back, BTS had uploaded a video called 'How to Stay Warm On the Set'. It showed a shivering Jungkook who started air boxing to keep himself warm. Soon, RM followed his suit and it turned into a fun session. While Jin tried to pull off his jacket and wear his black overalls, he accidentally hit JK. The latter turned towards Jin and tried to steal his jacket and leave him shivering in the cold.

Such goofing around seems a common thing between the BTS members. Another time, Jungkook gatecrashed Jin's selfies. The first selfie that Jin posted turned out alight. However, in the next two, a shirtless Jungkook could be seen hugging Jin and crashing his selfie attempts. The latter shared the pictures saying, "A Jungkookie who gets in the way because photos are being taken, and a Seokjinie who uploads those as they are". Take a look:

