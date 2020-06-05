Did Jin Leave BTS? Why Has His Picture Been Removed From Google Search?

Fans of BTS noticed that Kim Seok-Jin’s picture has been removed from the band’s Google search page. As fans requested the picture of the megastar be put back, several other fans started wondering if Jin has left the boy-band. Numerous fans started asking on social media if Jin had left the band months after their were rumours about him leaving BTS.

The South Korean boy-band consisting of 7 members is very popular for their songs and music. However, speculations about the disbanding of the band have been in the air for around two years now. While there could be various reasons why Jin’s picture was removed from the Google search page, let us go back in time and see if the oldest member of the band has actually left it.

Has Jin left BTS?

A year ago, the band members had addressed reasons as to why the band is likely to break up soon. Moreover, the band members had admitted that if the band breaks up, JIN would be the first person to leave. It was so not because the band members do not get along well, but because of the rules in their country.

Being from South Korea, BTS opened up to a media portal about the military requirement for young men in South Korea. They said that in South Korean, it is natural for them to perform military service for male citizens between the ages of 18 and 28. Jin, however, is the oldest member of the band and is already over 26 years old.

According to a leading media portal, in South Korea, active duty in the army requires 21 months of service. The Marines also requires 21 months and for those who enlist in the Air Force, one is required to serve 24 months. Considering the age group of the BTS members, the boys in the band have already delayed their mandatory service which is required for all males in South Korea.

There has been no official statement made by any band member that Jin has left the band.

