BTS' Jungkook Has The Highest Viewed Hashtag On Tik Tok With Over 30 Billion Views

The BTS ARMY has broken another record. BTS’s Jungkook has now the highest viewed hashtag on Tik Tok. Jungkook does not have a personal account on the video-creating app but his hashtag seems to be extremely popular among fans. No wonder Jungkook’s hashtag has garnered over 30 billion views on the platform. Read on to know more details about this story.

BTS’s Jungkook creates a new record on Tik Tok

BTS are no doubt one of the most successful artists on the planet. The K-pop group’s popularity is reaching new heights every day all thanks to their loyal fanbase that goes by the name ARMY. The ARMY’s support has been pivotal for BTS’ success and increase in popularity. This loyal fanbase has once again proven their love for the K-pop group.

BTS’s Jungkook is now the most popular person on Tik Tok. According to the Metro’s report, Jungkook’s hashtag on the platform has garnered over 30 billion views. BTS’s Jungkook has achieved this feat without even having a personal account. The K-pop group only has one official account on the platform. Jungkook’s hashtag on the platform does not have much original content to offer but the ARMY is happy to share and reshare their fellow fans’ content.

Furthermore, Jungkook’s hashtag is number one on the platform whereas his fellow group Jimin is in the second position with 26.7 billion views. Moreover, the total number of views on the BTS members’ individual hashtags is over 11 billion. As mentioned earlier, BTS only has one account on the platform. This account also has an impressive number fan following with over 27.2 million subscribers.

Back in August 2020, BTS’s Jungkook had amassed half the number of views on the video creating platform. Jungkook took over Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s record on the platform, who had over 15.5 billion views. Jungkook had amassed over 15.6 billion views in August 2020. If these numbers keep on increasing it will not take the BTS member long to create another record on the platform.

But BTS is not new to making and breaking records on social media. Back in 2020, the K-pop group debuted their single Dynamite and it went to break a major record on YouTube. Dynamite premiere on YouTube garnered over 101.1 million views within 24 hours of its debut. This was the biggest premiere in the history of the video streaming platform.

