BTS' V's Mixtape KTH1 To Release This Month? Here's Why Fans Are Convinced

South Korean popular boy band BTS has officially taken over the music industry. Now, the army is quite excited and are trying to figure out when will BTS' new song release. Earlier, there were few hints about Kim Taehyung aka V releasing a mixtape. During the Grammy nominations, V was heard talking about a new category for him. While RM, Jimin, Jungkook were waiting to hear the nominations, V said that there should be a nomination name "Mixtapes to Watch Out For" and should be given to him. The BTS army went berserk and thought that V's mixtape will release soon.

V's KTH1 Mixtape

Earlier today, Apple Music changed the profile picture of Jungkook which featured him playing the violin alongside V. Other than this Taehyung's bio on the same platform has been updated. This started a wildfire of speculations amongst the BTS Army. The whole fanbase has been thinking about the possible outcome of this move. Until now, there have been three possible outcomes of the situation. One of them is that V will drop his first-ever mixtape KTH1 or Jungkook will release his mixtape which the army has named it as JJK1. The last outcome is 'Taekook subunit' which means that the two vocals will come together to drop a single. Check out the fan tweet below:

KTH1 & JJK1 IS COMING SOON... MAYBE TAEKOOK SUBUNIT TOO pic.twitter.com/DkGCYttRNT — ᴮᴱBTS PICS⁷ (@GirlWithLuv24) January 11, 2021

Earlier there was an incident when Apple Music update Suga's profile picture and uploaded the cover of the mixtape. This happened a day before Suga's D-2 released. Now the fans are convinced that something like this will happen and the mixtape will release at the end of this month.

remember when apple music accidentally uploaded yoongi’s agust d profile and they released the d-2 after and now they changed jungkook’s profile too but changed it back again ???!?! AND IF WE GET JJK1 THEN WHAT pic.twitter.com/6xc06uK9f5 — vjinsus⁷ (@taehyungjd_) January 11, 2021

BTS' mixtapes

While fans are busy wondering when V's KTH1 mixtape will release, let us have a look at the previous BTS' mixtapes. In 2015, Namjoon released RM and in 2018 he dropped Mono. Yoongi aka Suga dropped D2 in 2020 and J-Hope released Hope World in 2018. The BTS Army is waiting for V to drop his mixtape. Other than what happened with Apple Music, there was another incident that teased the army about the mixtape. Music streaming service Spotify created a playlist for V in September 2020 and added songs like Sweet Night from Itaewon Class OST and It's Definitely You, which also features Jin and is a part of Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth's OST. This teased the fans that maybe the singer will drop his mixtape soon enough.

SPOTIFY CREATED A PLAYLIST FOR TAEHYUNG ...... KTH1 IS COMING SOONER THAN WE THINK AAAAAAA pic.twitter.com/AfmwbVfSrL — rianne⁷ 🌈☀️ zZz (@slaytaekook) September 18, 2020

Other than this, Taehyung interacted with his fans on Weverse in December 2020 when fans believed that he will release his mixtape. In one of the interactive sessions, one fan asked about his mixtape to which he replied, "Since I have many things to do recently I don't work on it it's a bit delayed," and added a laughing emoji at the end. One of the Twitter users translated and shared the conversation.

V on Weverse 1216



ARMY : Taehyung how much was done your mixtape?



V : Since I have many things to do recently I don't work on it it's a bit delayed. 😂@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/0AImsPzHHR — ᴮᴱSoo Choi⁷💜Grammy Nominated Artist's fan (@choi_bts2) December 16, 2020

