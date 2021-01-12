BTS' Jin Had THIS To Say To His Acting Idol Kim Nam Gil At The 35th Golden Disc Awards

Last weekend, BTS' Jin crossed paths with the South Korean actor Kim Nam Gil at the 35th Golden Disc Awards. The two-day event was held on January 9 and January 10, 2021, with no live audience, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, according to a report by Koreaboo, BTS member Jin went up to Kim Nam Gil and expressed his longtime wish of meeting him. Read on to find out what the actor had to say to Jin in response.

Kim Nam Gil had a sweet response to Jin's greeting

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook and V had appeared on the 35th Golden Disc Awards recently, wherein the septet not only won several awards but also took over the award show's stage for an enthralling performance. While their fans, referred to as ARMY, could not help but go gaga over their performance & wins and gushed about the same on social media as well, BTS' Jin made headlines after reportedly crossing paths with his idol and renowned South Korean actor-singer, Kim Nam Gil.

For the unversed, the 39-year-old is popular for his notable works in Korean films and TV shows including Pandora, Memoir of a Murderer, The Pirates, Portrait of a Beauty and The Fiery Priest to name a few. Over the years, Jin has always been all praise about Kim and has referred to him as his acting idol multiple times. In addition to that, he had also revealed making the decision of pursuing acting after being extremely moved by the actor's performance as Bidam in the period drama, Queen Seondeok.

However, after all these years, Jin's wish of meeting his idol Kim Nam Gil was finally fulfilled as both the personalities had attended the second day of the 35th Golden Disc Awards. According to a tweet by '@breezy2day', after crossing paths, while the BTS member approached his idol and expressed to him saying, "I wanted to meet you, Hyung", a humbled Kim responded to him saying, "I love you" and further added, "I also wanted to meet you".

Check out the tweet below:

