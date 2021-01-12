BTS' Members Jin And Jungkook Indulge In A Scribble War, Bangtan Bomb Shares The Video

The BTS members have taken over the world with their songs and dance moves and are the first South Korean band to be nominated for a Grammy. The BTS Army worldwide goes crazy for every song and video featuring the artists and recently, Bangtan Bomb shared a video of BTS' Jin and Jungkook where the two can be seen having fun and pulling each other's leg. Read on to know more about it.

Also Read | BTS Member Suga Is Back With The Group After Recovering From His Shoulder Surgery

Bangtan Bomb shares video with BTS members

Bangtan Bomb's YouTube channel recently shared a video where BTS' Jungkook and Jin can be seen indulging in a scribble fight. The video starts with Jin examining his new phone when he asks someone else if there is a cover for that particular model of the phone, to which the other person says that Suga said that there is a cover, but no screen protector available. Jin goes back to looking at his phone and mentions that the particular model which he has would not look good with a cover.

Also Read | BTS' 'Map Of The Soul: 7' Becomes The Bestselling Physical Album Of 2020 In The U.S.A.

BTS' Jin goes on to write something on his phone with a marker when somebody from behind the camera tries to stop him. The video further shows that the marker doesn't work and Jin starts scribbling on a piece of paper, where the marker works perfectly. He exclaims, "What a plot twist" and laughs. Jin later says that he should write his name on his phone, but doesn't succeed in doing it, so he just takes the marker and writes his name on his galaxy buds.

Also Read | BTS Shares Photos Of Adorable 'Ducktan Sonyeondan' Army In Latest Post; See Post

The video then shows the next day footage, where the band members are sitting together, and Jin manages to write his name on his phone cover. A while later, BTS' Jungkook takes his phone and scribbles on it, and Jin tells him not to. In order to take revenge, Jin takes Jungkook's toiletry bag and starts writing on it. He scribbles 'I am JK' on his transparent toiletry bag and later, the two of them share a laugh while reading it together.

Talking about Grammys 2021, the boy band BTS have landed a nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their English language single, Dynamite. BTS enjoys fandom from all over the world and has seen numerous of their songs topping multiple charts. Their Grammy-nominated song Dynamite has over 770 million views on Youtube. You can see the video here.

Also Read | Remember The Time When BTS' Jimin Revealed The Name Of His Hollywood Crush; Read

Image Credits: bts.jin and bts.jungkook Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.