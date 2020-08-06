BTS' Jungkook Tops Google's Most Searched K Pop Idols; V & Jimin Too Find A Spot In Top 10

Recently, US-based Korean pop blog Allkpop released the list of the most searched BTS stars on Google, worldwide. Allkpop revealed that BTS member Jungkook has claimed the top position in the list in the first half of 2020. Jungkook has topped the list with the search index of nearly 628.57, who is followed V and Jimin, acquiring the second and third positions with a search index of 590.91 and 450.00 respectively.

Other BTS stars make it to the list

The next BTS star to make it to the list is singer Suga, who claimed the fourth spot with a search index of 375.00. Singer IU claimed the fifth position on the list with a search index of 350.00. Meanwhile, Miss A’s Suzy took over the 13th position with a search index of 106.67. The 14th and 15th spots were claimed by Baekhyun and G-Dragon with a search index of 105.56 and 100.00 respectively.

The team recently made it to the news when an upcoming Korean drama based on BTS Universe began its production process. The drama, titled Blue Sky, will include fictional aspects and the makers of the drama have already begun auditioning the actors to essay the roles. The Big Hit Entertainment announced the production of a drama, which will put forth the story of seven boys who meet for the first time and create the BTS Universe.

If the reports are to be believed, the makers are reportedly planning to cast a fresh bunch of talents for the series and have confirmed Kim Jae Hong for the director's position. The drama is currently being carried out in top secrecy with only a portion of the script being revealed to the actors at the audition. The filming of the series is reportedly scheduled to begin in September, and the makers are eyeing OTT platforms for the series’ digital release. Reportedly, Blue Sky will modify a few details and the characters on the show will not feature the names of the BTS members.

All about BTS

BTS, popularly known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band, which was formed in 2010. Originally a hip hop group, BTS was signed under Big Hit Entertainment and released their debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool in 2013. However, the band's claim to fame was The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever and Wings, as the songs helped establish BTS' reputation as a socially conscious group. If the reports are to be believed, BTS is the best-selling artist in South Korean history and holds the best-selling album in South Korea with Map of the Soul: 7.

