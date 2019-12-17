A List Of Underrated BTS Songs That Deserve More Love And Appreciation

BTS releases are mostly hits. Most of the band's songs are either singles or title tracks. Some iconic songs of BTS are the old ones which they released during their debut and around the time they weren't really popular. We take a look at some of the most underrated BTS songs that are out there.

BTS' collab with singer THANH

BTS collaborated with Vietnamese singer THANH. They released a remixed version of their title Danger. The video song in black and white footage was another added advantage. This video is not a popular one and often goes unnoticed.

BTS' RM Joke MV

BTS' leader RM released a single rap track Joke back in 2015. The video is about his dreams and struggle as an Idol singer. BTS RM' is so underrated, it deserves more coverage because of the intense lyrics and visuals.

BTS House of Cards

This slow but moving song is one of the most underrated songs of BTS. House of Cards is just an audio song and many fans demand the video. This underrated video song is a must-listen for all BTS fans.

BTS' Born Singer

BTS' audio song Born Singer is the most emotional song by the band. This song speaks about their struggle during their debut phase. Every time BTS has performed this song during concerts, fans have also become emotional.

BTS' Let Me Know

BTS'S Let Me Know is one of their best but underrated songs. The ballad song was a message to the Army, their fandom, to let go of their problems and express their problems to the band. The emotional song definitely needs more love.

Hold Me Tight

Hold me Tight is another BTS song which is definitely underrated. The singers and rappers are expressing how they can hold onto each other. Jimin's high pitch in this song is a must-listen.

