BTS' Jungkook Wins Another "sexiest Man Of 2020" Title; Shares With Brad Pitt

K-Pop musician Jungkook from boy band BTS has made it to the world’s sexiest men of 2020. The exclusive list was released by Grazia who featured only 12 men as world’s sexiest men across various industries of entertainment. This is the second time in this year that Jungkook has made it to the list of “sexiest men of the year”.

Jungkook wins world's sexiest man title

The South Korean singer, Jungkook was titled as one of the sexiest men of 2020 by the list released by People. However, Jungkook is the only K-Pop member to be featured on Grazia’s list of sexiest men of 2020. Check out some of the BTS' Jungkook's photos

The list also features Harry Styles who was the former singer of the boy band One Direction. Harry Styles created a buzz on social media earlier this year by his impeccable fashion styles.

Apart from these two, Hollywood actor Bradd Pitt too made it to the list. Apparently, the magazine deems him as "an actor who gets better with age".

The list also featured Michele Morrone, who gained a huge fan base after his appearance in 365 Days. The actor has managed to maintain the buzz he created among his fans by regularly updating his social media handles.

Aron Piper, who is a German-Spanish actor, who appears in Elite also made the cut.

Mehdi Dehbi was also among the sexiest men of 2020 listed by the magazine. The Belgian actor was seen in Messiah earlier this year and gained a lot of popularity among his fans ever since then.

The list also included the Kissing Booth actor, Jacob Elordi. He had got netizens talking about his looks and style that got attention after his appearance in the movies.

Michael B Jordan from Black Panther also made it to the list of the sexiest men of the year. The actor was actively involved in the “Black Lives Matter” movement this year.

Lucas Bravo, who recently appeared in Emily in Paris is also among the sexiest men of 2020.

David Castaneda is also featured in the list. He was seen in The Umbrella Academy.

Apart from these, John David Washington from Tenet and Mads Mikkelsen from Fantastic Beasts 3 were also on the list.

