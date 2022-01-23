BTS Jungkook's Official Artist-made Merch Breaks These Twitter Records; Read

The South Korean boy band BTS has one of the largest fanbases in the entire world. The band has taken the world by storm with their award-winning tracks and quirky moves. Not only track, but the band members are currently breaking several social media records as well. Their Instagram debut became the talk of the town as one of their members broke several records. While the band is currently on a break and is unveiling their official artist made collection, Jeon Jung-kook, aka Jungkook, recently broke several Twitter records with his merch.

BTS Jungkook unveiled his beautiful self-designed merchandise on January 21, 2022. The singer designed an orange coloured zip-up hoody with ARMYST written on it. The second product in his merch is a Mikrokosmos Mood Lamp that lits up in the BTS official logo. The BTS ARMY was eagerly waiting for the singer's collection. As soon as the collection was unveiled, ARMY could not keep calm and began trending Jungkook on Twitter. Within 24 hours of the announcement, Jungkook was trending in 40 countries and also, the tweet from HYBE MERCH's official Twitter account became the most liked and most retweeted tweet of the day worldwide. The singer's fans proved how much they adore him with their outpouring love for his merch.

While the singer's merch broke these Twitter records, it also became a hot topic on Korean Communities online. Not only his fans, but his non-fans also loved his Mikrokosmos mood lamp and expressed how they were eager to buy it. The singer received sections from many South Korean celebrities and influencers on Twitter. Here is Jungkook's self-designed merch.

What are BTS members up to these days?

The South Korean band went on a short break soon after their four-show concert in LA, USA. The band's company revealed the members - RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, Jungkook and J-Hope did not celebrate the holiday season with their families ever since they made their debut. While the band was away from making music during the break, they still made sure to entertain their fans. They made their Instagram debuts and also unveiled their artist-made collections.

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial