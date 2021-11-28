The South Korean boy band BTS is making their fans groove on their tracks in Los Angeles, United States. The band is currently performing at their most awaited BTS' Permission To Dance Offline Concert in LA. While the social media platform Twitter is witnessing several glimpses from the concert shared by the ARMY, Jin's special hairstyle has made his fans go gaga on the platform.

BTS' LA concert is filled with surprises for the ARMY. From their ace dance moves to rocking chartbuster performances, the So-Fi stadium of LA is witnessing a one-of-its-kind concert. During the live show, BTS member Kim Seok-jin, aka Jin, appeared in a new apple haircut and made all his fans drool over his new look. Jin also had a flower attached to the little ponytail that he tied with a red ribbon. Here is how Twitter is reacting to Jin's 'super cute' look.

ARMY reacts to Jin's new haircut

The social media platform saw a plethora of tweets in moments as soon as Jin appeared in the new haircut. The singer's fans went crazy about his new look and found it nothing but adorable. Sharing Jin's photo, a fan wrote, "OMG HE'S SO CUTE," while another one called it "a present for ARMY." A fan shared a video of Jin from the concert in which he can be seen saying "cute," while pointing at his ponytail. The fan wrote, "I NEVER KNEW I NEEDED A LOOP OF JIN SAYING “CUTE?” UNTIL NOW."

I NEVER KNEW I NEEDED A LOOP OF JIN SAYING “CUTE?” UNTIL NOW #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA pic.twitter.com/f7v30SjsBT — emily (@emilyphaam) November 28, 2021

Jin seemingly had an amazing time at the concert. From singing with the flower on his head to playing with the smoke machine, the member won hearts at the opening day of BTS' Permission To Dance Offline Concert in LA. Here are some more visuals of Jin amazing fans from the stage.

no thoughts just seokjin with a flower on his head :/ #PTD_ON_STAGE_LA pic.twitter.com/1m1RuSMzVN — katie ❤️‍🔥 // PTD D1! & #PermissiontoReuniteFIlm (@kookaesque) November 28, 2021

seokjin having the time of his life with that smoke machine 😭 so cute pic.twitter.com/jmV2dOGklj — mina⁷ (@EUPH0RIAL0VE) November 28, 2021

ARMY's special surprise for Jin

As Jin gave the ARMY a surprise with his new look, ARMY is no less to surprise their favourite singer. Jin, the eldest member of the boy band will turn 29 on December 4, a few days after their last show on December 2. For the last show, the ARMY has planned to put the cover of Moon, Jin's song, on their phones and turn the entire stadium into a sea of moons.

