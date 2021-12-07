BTS Members Break Record With Instagram Debut; Get 15M Plus Followers Within Few Hours

The South Korean boy band BTS, took the world by storm with their ace dance moves and chartbuster tracks, recently debuted on the social media platform Instagram. The band's seven members: RM, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jimin and J-hope made their individual accounts on the photo-sharing platform on Monday, December 6, 2021. Within less than a day, the members garnered millions of followers. Kim Tae-hyung, aka V, even broke several records.

BTS' V, who debuted on Instagram with the username 'thv,' broke the internet with his record. The singer broke actor Angelina Jolie's record and became the fastest person to reach 1 million followers. The record was earlier set and broken by various celebrities, including Jennifer Aniston and Rupert Grint. Fans love for Te-hyung did not stop there as they made him break Billie Eilish's record by receiving one million likes in just 4 minutes. The singer became the fastest celebrity to reach one million likes. Moreover, in less than half-day, V became the fastest celebrity to 1m, 2m, 3m, 4m, 5m, 6m, 7m, 8m, 9m and 10m followers. He set and broke these records on December 6 only.

V's first few posts on Instagram

Soon after debuting on Instagram, V treated his fans with a dinosaur skeleton. The singer shared a photo of a dinosaur's skeleton. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Dolly the baby dinosaur," in Korean. The singer has restricted comments on his post only to those he follows. Jimin reacted to the photo and wrote, "Still taller than me right?" to which V replied, "Is that not you?" V currently has 18.7 million followers on Instagram.

BTS members Instagram account

All BTS members are currently following only seven accounts in total. These accounts include the other six members and their band's official page. All members currently have over 16 million followers each. Here are their unique usernames and number of followers.

RM launched his Insta handle under the username @rkive. The South Korean rapper has 16.7 million followers.

J-hope debuted as @uarmyhope and currently has 16.7 million followers.

Jungkook, with the most unique username @abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz, has reached 17.9 million followers.

Jin, who kept his username simple @jin, currently has 17 million followers.

Suga, known as @agustd on IG, has 16.8 million followers.

Jimin, who kept it simple with @j.m has reached 17.4 million followers.

V, or @thv, has the highest number of followers with 18.7 million.

Image: Twiter/@bts_bighit