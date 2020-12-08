BTS Most Tweeted K-pop Account On Twitter For The Fourth Time; Twitter Recap Reveals

As the year 2020 is about to come to an end, Twitter put up a recap for the year. The social media platform gave a yearly rewind and released the top 10 most tweeted K-pop accounts this year. Other than that, has revealed stats about which were the most used hashtags, retweets and likes concerning the K-Pop bands. Hands down, BTS appeared on all the charts of this year’s Twitter recap, check out the list below to know who else made it to the top 10 most tweeted K-Pop accounts.

Twitter 2020 recap: K-Pop Twitter accounts

The Twitter analysis shows that the position of Most Tweeted K-Pop account was secured by boy band BTS. This is their fourth consecutive year that they have topped the list of the Most Tweeted account since 2017. The second place on the list goes to EXO, who garnered a lot of attention this year when they announced their solo activities in the first quarter of 2020.

List of most tweeted K-Pop account globally

BTS EXO BLACKPINK Seventeen GOT7 NCT 127 TXT ATEEZ TREASURE Stray Kids

BTS also bagged the position of the Most Tweeted account and the most Tweeted Musician account as well. Overall, they topped in three categories of the most tweeted accounts. Moreover, BTS was also in the second position for having gotten the Most Retweeted Tweet. Apparently, the tweet with Jungbook’s cover video of Lauv’s “Never Not” is the second-most retweeted tweet in 2020.

With over 35 million views and 1.6 million retweets, it has been hearted 3 million times. The most retweeted tweet was the tweet of actor Chadwick Boseman’s passing away. Check out BTS’ most retweeted tweet below

If we look at the tweets of BTS that got the most likes, then V’s post sharing two selfie pictures of himself made it to the most liked tweet of BTS. The post was captioned as, “Hi Army” and has received over 3.2 million likes. Check out the post below.

BTS' twitter

Another category that drew a lot of attention from netizens was Top 10 Musicians worldwide. BTS secured the top position there as well and another K-Pop band that made it to the list was BLACKPINK. Other musicians on the list were, Kanye West, Beyonce, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Drake, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift.

.@BLACKPINK is the 7th most mentioned overall artist on Twitter globally this year. They are also the only female group on the list.#ThisHappened pic.twitter.com/s4lR1LMDMS — BLACKPINK STATS #THEALBUM (@BLACKPINKSTATS5) December 8, 2020

