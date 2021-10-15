BTS' New Video Features Band’s Jam Session With Coldplay, Chris Martin’s Gift To Jin

The BTS army was over the moon when BTS announced their collaboration with the much-loved rock band, Coldplay. BTS and Coldplay have shared a great friendship with each other since My Universe and it showed in the video that was released on Friday. The video featured both the bands meeting in person for the first time and also showed the bands having dinner together, where Chris Martin surprised Jin, as he gifted him a guitar.

In the video that was posted by BTS of their first meeting with Coldplay almost a month ago, the seven BTS members can be seen greeting Chris Martin and the rest of his band in an auditorium. They play the instruments that had been set up on stage and also had a small jam session with Coldplay as they crooned the acoustic version of My Universe. The video also features the two bands going out for dinner together, where Jin gets a pleasant surprise as Martin gifts him a guitar. Jin then says that he is probably going to preserve the guitar as an heirloom and will not play it. Martin also tuned the guitar for the young star and teaches him a few tricks on how to play it. The meet between ended as all the BTS members hugged Chris Martin and posed for a picture with him.

Watch the video here

Coldplay's YouTube channel recently dropped a behind-the-scenes video that gave fans glimpses of the bands having a fun time during their shoot for My Universe. The video saw BTS members RM, V, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, and Jin give it their all as they shot the song. The video also featured RM and Jin enjoying a laugh, while V and Jin amazed the group with their goofy avatars. Dave Meyers, the director of the music video, also appeared in the clip and mentioned that My Universe was all about 'the power of music to bring people together'. BTS recently broke the new record with Coldplay as their debut collaboration with the band featured at number one on Billboard Hot 100.

Watch the behind the scenes of My Universe here

Image: Instagram/@BTS, AP