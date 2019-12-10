BTS's Next Speculated Comeback In Mid Of February 2020, Read More!

After a long wait of eight months since their last comeback with Map Of The Soul: Persona, there are reports which suggest that the seven-member boy band BTS including Kim Soek Jin, Min Yoon Gi, Kim Nam Joon, Jung Ho Soek, Kim Tae Hyung, Park Ji Min and Jeon Jung Kook will release their next title track in the month of February 2020. Fans are excited to hear the news. However, BigHit has different news.

The group, which was on a break from commercial activities since late August, is only attending award shows and year-end events right now. However, excited fans are waiting for a comeback with new music eagerly. The reports of their comeback started making rounds after one of the group member, Park Ji Min, hinted at new music during Mnet Asian Music Awards on December 4th. Ji Min had answered some questions about their next projects. To this, the parent company, which produces most of their albums, answered that there is no solid confirmation on the news and any album is yet under the planning stage. Confirmed reports cannot be given as producers are still discussing the possibility of the new tracks.

BTS activities

On the other hand, BTS is on an award-winning spree with their latest wins at two major events. BTS won all major awards that are the Daesangs in prominent categories. BTS is now the only K-pop group with the massive number of Daesangs ever received. BTS was last seen in Variety's Hitmaker's Brunch where they received the Variety's Group of the year award.

