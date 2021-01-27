BTS Shares Preview Cuts From BTS 2021 Winter Package, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing

Popular South Korean boy band BTS has a cult following across the globe. Their songs often have a social message in them and are also a source of strength for their fans. Recently, BTS revealed the preview video of BTS Winter Package 2021. BTS fans, who proudly call themselves ARMY, showered a lot of love on the video. What comes a delight to the fans of the band, they have shared the preview Cuts from BTS Winter Package 2021 on Twitter. Scroll to see the pictures.

BTS' Winter Package photos

BTS has shared photos from the preview Cuts from BTS Winter Package 2021 on Twitter. In the pictures, the band members are seen adorable posing for the camera. Jimin is seen holding his cheeks and cheekily smiling in the lens while J Hope has a sombre expression on his face. RM is seen leaning on hay as his smiles for the camera and Jin looks serious.

Fans cannot stop gushing about the preview cut. They have been commenting on how adorable and cute each member is looking in the pictures. They are especially in awe of Jimin who is squishing his cheeks and posing for the camera. See their reactions below:

OMG NOOOO HE'S SO SQUISHY 🥺🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/xPjxFMpOsp — ᴮᴱfarha⁷ loves jimin (@PJMINBESTESTBOY) January 27, 2021

Wait what!! 😳😳😳😳



JK?? What's with your hair?? pic.twitter.com/Oa4JqR2mcb — Your Eyes Tell☀️⁷ ⟭⟬ ia (@Turtles_Snack) January 27, 2021

Park jimin the permanent member of young forever club. pic.twitter.com/drjfCn58C3 — JIMIN VOCAL | Threads & analyses (@PJM_vocal) January 27, 2021

jungkook and blue and pink streaks fit him so well!! 😭💜 pic.twitter.com/Ked8Jpap1Z — bts.boyz (@boyz_bts) January 27, 2021

THE FITS AHH — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) January 27, 2021

What is the BTS Winter Package?

BTS Winter Package is the merchandises of the band. It will consist of various items such as a DVD, photo book and others which gives an insight into the band members life. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the preview video of the Winter Package 2021 was shot in Gangwon-do in South Korea. In the video, bandmates are seen lighting a matchstick to signify the light at the end of the tunnel. In the background of which, a piece of serious and gloomy music can be heard. But in the next frame itself, the bandmates are seen playing in the snow and lovingly holding hands. In the background of this section, their popular song Life Goes On can be heard.

The band will also be releasing the 'essential edition' on February 19, 2021. The deluxe edition of the same was released in November 2020. The BE album consists of eight songs namely Life Goes On, Fly To My Room, Blue & Grey, Skit, Telepathy, Dis-ease, Stay and Dynamite all of which are huge hits.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from the preview video

