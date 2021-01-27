'Raya And The Last Dragon' Cast: See The List Of Talented Actors Part Of This Disney Film

Raya and the Last Dragon is an upcoming Disney film, going to release on March 5, 2021. It is a tale about a realm known as Kumandra, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon in this re-imagined Earth by the ancient people. Recently, IMDB shared the whole cast of the film. Read ahead to know more about the cast of the film.

Raya and the Last Dragon movie's cast revealed

Kelly Marie Tran as Raya

Star Wars' Kelly Marie Tran is leading as the protagonist in the cast of Raya and the Last Dragon by giving her voice to the character of Raya. She was last seen in Star Wars Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. She was also a part of Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi. Along with fellow actors such as Ray Corasani, she is also a part of the alumna of Lesly Kahn & Co. Acting Institution.

Alan Tudyk as Tuk Tuk

Alan Tudyk with over 120 acting credits is also part of Raya and the Last Dragon movie's cast. He has also been nominated for a Primetime Emmy for his role in Con Man. He was also a part of popular TV shows like Young Justice, Arrested Development, and Doom Patrol.

Awkwafina as Sisu

Ocean's Eight and The Farewell's starrer Awkwafina is also a part of Raya and the Last Dragon movie's cast. She will be giving her voice to the character of Sisu in the film. She has also played the main lead in Crazy Rich Asians. She will also be giving her voice to a character in the upcoming computer-generated live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Gemma Chan as Namaari

Another Crazy Rich Asian's actor, Gemma Chan is also part of the cast of Raya and the Last Dragon. She will be playing the role of Namaari. Previously, she was a part of a popular AMC show called Humans. She played the role of Karen in a Merryl Strep's film called Let Them All Talk.

Supporting actors of Raya and the Last Dragon Cast

Sandra Oh as Virana

Killing Eve's Sandra Oh will be giving the voice to the role of Virana as a part of Raya and the Last Dragon cast. She has also acted in a popular ABC's show called Grey's Anatomy. She has won two Golden Globes for her performance in Killing Eve.

Benedict Wong as Tong

Doctor Strange actor Benedict Wong will be giving the voice to the role of Tong in the film. He was also a part of a popular science-fiction film called The Martian. He also reprised his role of Wong in the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He is also known for his role in Netflix's Marco Polo.

