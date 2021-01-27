Chris Hemsworth Starts 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Shooting With Traditional Ceremony

Thor: Love and Thunder is an upcoming movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It features Chris Hemsworth in the lead role as he reprises the God of Thunder on the big screen. Now, the actor has revealed that the shooting on the film has begun.

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth Takes A Trip With Fam Before Starting 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Shoot

Chris Hemsworth confirms Thor: Love and Thunder filming start

Chris Hemsworth has been quite active on his Instagram handle where he has more than 46 million followers. He recently shared multiple pictures from the first day of Thor: Love and Thunder shooting. The actor not only gave updates about the movie but also educated others on the significance of the divisive Australia Day, which happens on January 26th. Director, Taika Waititi is also seen in the photos as both of them get a warm welcome in a traditional way.

Chris Hemsworth’s caption read, "A beautiful start to our shoot today with a Welcome to Country ceremony from the Gamay dancers of the Gadigal and Bidiagal Nation and performance and karakia by Maori dancers from Te Aranganui. Indigenous Australians may be just as proud of this country, but many see January 26th as a date signifying the beginning of dispossession, disease epidemics, frontier violence, destruction of culture, exploitation, abuse, separation of families and subjection to policies of extreme social control. Let’s begin the healing and stand together in unity and support with our First Nations people with solidarity and compassion. Let’s find a date where all Australians can celebrate this beautiful country together. #changethedate @taikawaititi #thorloveandthunder 📷 @jasinboland" (sic).

Also Read | Chris Pratt As Star-Lord To Reunite With Chris Hemsworth In 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Also Read | Christian Bale Reaches Australia To Begin 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Preparation

Thor: Love and Thunder cast has Natalie Portman returning as Jane Foster who will take on the god of thunder’s female incarnation, Mighty Thor. Tessa Thompson will reprise Valkyrie in the MCU. Guardians of the Galaxy members Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan have also joined the movie.

Christian Bale will be making his MCU debut in the movie as Gorr: The God Butcher. Matt Damon is also speculated to be a part of the project. All of them have reportedly already reached Australia and are under quarantine, following the safety protocols. Thor: Love and Thunder is among the most hyped upcoming Chris Hemsworth's movies. It is scheduled to release in theatres on May 6, 2022.

Also Read | Jaimie Alexander To Make MCU Comeback As Lady Sif In 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.