BTS' SUGA Creates Special Room For ARMY; Begins New Segment 'Curated For ARMY'

BTS' Suga is the first member to share a small surprise for their fans. Hyping up the release of 'BE (Essential Edition)', the members released notes of one song along with a video or photo. In this segment, Suga shared a small video for the fans following the hashtag 'Curated_for_ARMY' series. In the tweet, he shared a moving illustration of a comfort room that he made for the BTS' ARMY. Read the tweet here:

Also Read | Video Clip Of BTS Star Jimin's Dis-ease Notes Go Viral; Fans Praise His Voice And Lyrics

Earlier, BTS' Suga shared a raw version of their song 'Telepathy' from their latest EP 'BE'. The track is a funky 80s inspired track and it is co-written by Suga, RM and Jungkook. It speaks about the connection that one can feel regardless of the physical distance. Listen to the raw version here:

Also Read | BTS' BE Album's Song 'Telepathy' Is A Song Fans Should Not Miss; Read Details

BTS 'BE (ESSENTIAL EDITION)'

BTS are all set to release the 'BE (Essential Edition)', a different version of their previously released EP 'BE'. The Essential Edition will feature some surprise gifts for the BTS' ARMY. The members have begun sharing snippets and notes about each song from their EP on their official Twitter account under the hashtag 'Curated by BTS'.

The latest addition to the string of surprises is the new segment which features a new hashtag 'Curated for ARMY'. Previously, the members had shared their musing about each track from their EP. This segment was started with Suga sharing a comfort room illustration. It was shared on the Twitter handle of the BTS members, and not the company account.

Jungkook's notes for 'Stay' was a hot topic of discussion amongst the fans. Jungkook is the youngest member in the band and he has already shown great potential when it comes to composing or writing. Jungkook's notes for 'Stay' are a heartfelt tribute to the song that was almost not included in the EP.

The 'BE (Essential Edition)' is going to be released on February 19th. The fans are going to receive such tiny snippets and notes from the members, leading up to the release of the album. What surprises come along the way, will be a treat to watch!

About BTS

BTS is a seven-member South Korean boyband. They are signed under BigHit Entertainment. BTS have made a mark in the music industry with their meaningful lyrics, catchy choreographies and love for the fans.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.