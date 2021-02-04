Video Clip Of BTS Star Jimin's Dis-ease Notes Go Viral; Fans Praise His Voice And Lyrics

K-pop stars' management company BigHit entertainment has recently shared a tweet showcasing Jimin's notes from the song Dis-ease. The group who is gearing up for the release of their album BE's essential edition, are making sure that their fans receive a sneak peek of their favourite idols on a daily basis. Soon after BigHit revealed Suga's notes from Telepathy, they shared RM's notes from Life Goes On, and then Junglook's notes from Stay. On February 3, 2021, BigHit shared Jimin's notes from the BE album song Dis-ease. Read on to know hoe BTS fans are reacting on after Jimin's notes were released.

Jimin's notes

Jimin's notes clip shared by BigHit showcased him writing the lyrics of the song, sitting on the terrace of a building, which then pans to the lights. The Dis-ease track is a B side track which is penned by J-Hope, Ivan Jackson Rosenberg, GHSTLOOP, RM, Pdogg, SUGA, Jimin, and Randy Runyon. The song talks about the discomfort of a monotonous life and resonates with the theme of the pandemic which is when the album was originally curated and released. The BE essential edition will release on February 19, 2021. Jimin's notes clip has crossed more than 3 million views as of now and has had over 312.3 K retweets.

As reported by allkpop, on November 20, 2020, during BTS' live broadcast celebrating the release of their album BE, Jimin had revealed that he had written the bridge part of the song in 3-4 minutes. He was then praised by his fans who commented about his talent and potential as a lyricist. Here is the clip from their live broadcast.

jimin wrote the bridge for 'dis-ease' in 3 to 4 minutes.

Comments on Jimin's notes from Dis-ease

The rawness of jimin's vocal sounds like heaven as if he is talking to each one of us

Fans even thanked J-Hope for the song Dis-ease, since he has also been credited as a lyricist for the song.

Thank you j-hope for giving us Dis-ease



Thank you j-hope for giving us Dis-ease



Dis-ease by j-hope

JIMIN WROTE THE BRIDGE PART IN 2-3 MINUTES

pic.twitter.com/OrJydURSFo — ᴮᴱ julii ⟭⟬⁷dis-easeluvr ☀️ (@starryoongs02) February 3, 2021

me listening to this for the rest of my life: pic.twitter.com/g1nsHVtsCC — h♡biuary ☀ (@sugatradamus) February 3, 2021

BE (Deluxe Edition) was released on November 20, 2020, which soon landed its lead track titled Life Goes On at the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100. This track was their third No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 after the BE album song Dynamite. Life Goes On thus ended up becoming the first Korean song to ever top the Billboard charts. Their song Dynamite from their album caused them to earn their first group nomination at Grammys 2021 in the Pop Duo/Group category.

A few days ago, the South Korean K-pop groups Blackpink and BTS were pitted against each other at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2021. The two K-pop groups received nominations in several music categories. As reported on Nickelodeon's official website, both the K-pop groups are competing in the Favourite Music Group category. The other bands nominated in this category also include One Republic, Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers, and Black Eyed Peas.

