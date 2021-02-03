Jungkook's Notes From BTS' Stay Go Viral On Social Media; Here's How Fans Reacted

BTS's management company, Bighit recently shared a tweet featuring its maknae Jungkook. They posted a 20-second clip where Jungkook can be seen humming the starting notes of his song Stay from BTS' latest album BE. BigHit has been sharing the glimpses of some of its members singing a few notes of their songs from BE album. Read on to see how Jungkook's fans are reacting to his mesmerising notes.

BigHit Entertainment shares Jungkook's notes from Stay

Stay is a unit song. Jungkook has the majority writing credits of the song apart from RM and Jin. The song was actually supposed to be on Jungkook's mixtape, but since the rest of the members liked the song, they decided to keep Stay on their latest album BE. During the launch of the BE album, the members confirmed the same in a vlive event. BigHit has shared the tweet with Jungkook's notes from the song and also shared the link of the full song. Check it out.

Fan comments on Jungkook's notes from Stay

BTS' album BE is their 5th Korean language studio album. The album was released on November 20, 2020. The song Stay is a unit song that is performed by RM, Jin, and Jungkook. The writers of the song credited are Arston, Jin, Jung Kook and RM. The song is at the 7th track listing on the BE album. Fans also acknowledged that Jungkook's notes were released surprisingly at the same time when his song My Time crossed 100 million streams.

blessed be the asteroid that fragmented and formed the meteor that fell on the prehistoric land decimating the animals that became fossils and then oil that was extracted and used in the manufacture of the fuel that supplied the car to make the hospital that you were born — h♡biuary ☀🐿️ (@sugatradamus) February 2, 2021

jungkook’s notes sounds like he just woke up and he’s trying to get you to Stay in bed by joking around and singing their song called stay. — tuna🐟⁷ +ㅅ-) 🗡 (@ahemyg) February 2, 2021

his voice, his stares, his drawing, handwriting and his body art..

all detail of jungkook's notes are beautiful..TT — ᴮᴱKookoo⁷ (@kookiechimm) February 2, 2021

Jungkook notes dropped today and My Time surpassed 100 million streams 🥺 a gift from Jungkook and a gift from ARMY :( — honey⁷ 🌻 (@jeonluscious) February 2, 2021

BigHit had also shared Suga's notes from the song Telepathy. The management company shared this tweet on January 31, 2021. Take a look.

Recently, the South Korean K-pop group BTS won 6 awards at the Seoul Music Awards 2021 show. The winners were announced on January 31. Although the popular K-pop stars did not attend the show, they sent a video thanking their fans for the awards. BTS bagged the Daesang (Grand Prize) award, Best Album Award, Best Song Award, the K-Wave Award, the WhosFandom Award, and a Bonsang (Main Award) at the event. This marks the fourth year in a row that the group has won a Daesang award at the Seoul Music Awards.

#SeoulMusicAwards Bonsang - @BTS_twt



Joon: We received this great award, thank you!

Jimin: ARMY who gave us this award, are you here? Thank you for giving us this award.

J-Hope: Thank you to Bang-PD and BigHit staff to helped us so much. pic.twitter.com/H7nJRBL3Y9 — christa⁷ 💜 (@ryuminating) January 31, 2021

