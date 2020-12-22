BTS' Suga Fans Trend 'Yoongi Is Back' On Twitter After His Recovery From Shoulder Injury

BTS' Suga was out of the limelight for a long time owing to his shoulder surgery but his fans are ecstatic and trending 'Yoongi is back' after he was seen shooting for a commercial with the rest of the band members. Big Hit Entertainment addressed Suga's shoulder surgery and said that he is resting and recovering from it. Read on to know about the tweets by fans and followers and Suga's health status.

BTS' Suga's health update

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Big Hit Entertainment informed the BTS Army about Suga's shoulder condition and that he is recovering from it. The surgery, which was done to address a problem that had constantly been Suga's health and wellness issue was completed successfully. Giving more information about him, Big Hit shared that Suga had long suffered from shoulder-related health issues and his shoulder issues began when he was injured in an accident that occurred in 2012 before his debut, and he had a dislocated shoulder in 2013. They further stated that Yoongi had even shared with the members during a dinner session in Burn The Stage how he dislocated his shoulder after a bike accident as a delivery boy. But it looks like Yoongi is back in action after his recovery as his fans started trending 'Yoongi is back' on Twitter. You can see some of the tweets here.

Awww🥺My baby is back 💜

We missed you alot meow😽I hope you fine now😊

YOONGI IS BACK#yoongiisback @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/MWZgctgOJJ — $N€#@_♡︎ (@kim_snehaa) December 22, 2020

#yoongiisback miss you yoongi I’m so exciting to see you in the first time after Your process 🥺🤧🤧💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/lEsS5CxE5w — army (@army07660285) December 22, 2020

YOONGI IS BACK!!!

Our cute little meow meow is back. Omg!! Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa💜#Yoongiisback pic.twitter.com/FnEH0OEzzY — 민윤지⁷~ (@CaseyNang) December 22, 2020

Big Hit also disclosed that the rapper has been long suffering from a wide range of symptoms which included the inability to raise his arms high and sudden bouts of pain. While Yoongi underwent constant rehabilitation and treatment during his career, unfortunately, his symptoms did not improve much. Meanwhile, the South Korean band BTS is at the top of their game as they have been nominated for the Grammys 2021 for their song Dynamite, as well as their album Be is the first album to produce more than one top 10 hits In the U.S. BTS, has been gaining fame and acknowledgement worldwide for their Dynamite song and their new album Be has again put the spotlight on the group.

