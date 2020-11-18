BTS' Suga Rocks A Mullet And ARMY Went Gaga Over His Retro Look; See Pic

November 20 this year will see the South Korean pop band, BTS' first track titled Life Goes On from their latest album BE. The song has been directed by Jungkook. BTS, which is soon to release its latest album just surprised the fans today, when one of the members of the septet pop group took to Twitter to share a selfie after a long time.

BTS' Yoongi recently dropped a selfie with a new haircut, rocking his mullet. The fans couldn't stop their excitement after checking the latest tweet of their dear Yoongi. Check out the latest tweet that Suga recently shared.

BTS member Suga rocks a mullet in his latest tweet

The Daechwita rapper took to Twitter to share another of his selfies this year. The photo seems to be from his latest photoshoot for the 2021 Season's Greetings where Yoongi was sported in a mullet. Suga is seen donning a zebra print shirt and pairing it with the leather pants.

The fans were completely taken by surprise as they were not expecting Suga too be sharing a selfie when he is currently under recovery period. Suga had undergone a shoulder surgery on November 3rd and has been in recovery since then. Even though he won't be seen in the promotional activities for their next album BE, he aptly shared a selfie especially for his fans who were missing the singer. Here is the tweet.

Fan reactions on BTS' Suga pic

Fans expressed their deep appreciation for Suga's selfie and some fans even thanked the universe for this pic of Suga too. Take a look at this tweet.

blessed be the asteroid that fragmented and formed the meteor that fell on the prehistoric land decimating the animals that became fossils and then oil that was extracted and used in the manufacture of the fuel that supplied the car to make the hospital that you were born



While some fans are so deep in love with the rapper that they made a collage of Yoongi's selfie for the whole year. Take a look at this collage with Suga's photos. The fan has shared 58 pics of Yoongi from 2020, Min Yoongi is Suga's real name.

Just telling y'all we got 58 Yoongi selcas this year so far !!

I miss you so much 🥺💜 I hope you are getting better !!

I miss you so much 🥺💜 I hope you are getting better !!

BTS, who had been creating all sorts of attention in the music industry with their tracks, recently created another record for their first all English song "Dynamite". BTS' Dynamite recently passed 600 million views on a popular streaming platform. Earlier BTS' BE album concept photos wooed their fans where their management company BigHit shared the individual concept photos for each member in their new album BE.

