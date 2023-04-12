BTS Suga’s Solo Album D-Day To Be The End Of Agust D? Min Yoon-gi Reveals Truth

BTS Suga has announced his first official solo album, D-Day. The album is the successor of Suga’s previous mixtapes, Agust D and D-2. Through the album D-Day, Suga will give his fans a glimpse of his life as Agust D. The album will reportedly be the conclusion of his trilogy, and thus fans might not see a lot of Agust D post the release. In a recent interview, Suga spilled the details of his plans for Agust D.

Suga was recently interviewed by soloist IU, who he has collaborated with in the past. At the talk show, IU’s Palette, Suga was asked about his alter-ego Agust D, which he uses to release his singles. The BTS singer recalled the origin of the name and said that the name came about at a time when people looked up to him as an idol. He said that there were a lot of things he could not do or say as an idol and so Agust D became his means of letting feelings out.

Suga's solo album D-day to be the last of Agust D?

Talking about Agust D’s return to Suga’s life, the singer replied, “Once Agust D’s trilogy comes to an end, it might be hard to see him again… That’s what I’m thinking for now.” He also clarified the reason for his decision. BTS Suga said that he came up with Agust D from a place of anger. He said that over the years, he has got less angry and has forgiven the haters. He also shared that he made music out of anger initially, but now he has mellowed down.

Suga's solo album to have new kind of music

IU asked Suga if the fans should expect a change in his music now. To this, Suga asserted that in his new album, D-Day, fans can see a clear shift in his music. He said that except for 3-4 tracks in the beginning, all other songs are meant for easy listening. He also clarified that the first few establish the theme of the album, but what follows is the kind of music he likes to write and has been writing since a young age.