BTS' Suga Reveals He Has Not Yet Recovered From Shoulder Surgery During Vlive Session

Korean pop bands have been receiving a lot of love from fans from all over the world. One such band is BTS which has amassed a huge fan following because of its music and dance performances. BTS band members also make sure to interact with their fans regularly on Vlive and weverse apps. Recently, during one such live interaction, BTS Suga revealed that he still has not recovered from his shoulder surgery which he underwent two months ago.

Also read | Nigaar Khan Showers Love On Gauahar Khan And Zaid, Shares Pics From Their Wedding

Also read | Milind Soman On Playing Transgender In 'Paurashpur': Wanted To Stay Away From Stereotyping

Suga's Vlive session details

During Suga’s Vlive session, the BTS singer revealed that he has still not recuperated from his shoulder surgery which he underwent two months ago. This detail was revealed after numerous fan translations surfaced online. He also jokingly said that he still can play rock-paper-scissors. Suga also revealed that Jimin had called him immediately after the surgery to check on him. Just as these things were being discussed, BTS’ V cut through the live session. Suga let the fans know V has just returned from the gym and is here to show off his biceps. A fan also translated that the rapper asked Suga to feel his arms, too.

[TRANS] 🐯I'm back after working out.

🐱Ah you're back after working out? Stop flexing your arms ㅎㅎㅎ

🐯Try feeling my arm

🐱Are you a Metapod? When I touch your arm you put strength into it.

🐯Feel it right here. pic.twitter.com/7adgEj9Gka — The Tae Print—Taecember Lockdown (@thetaeprint) December 28, 2020

the way i wish it would be shown in a video live but i’m so glad it was just a voice at the same time. y’know that i want to see it but i’m too scared. oh i wonder how does his arm feel...... pic.twitter.com/WE6NqdoZla — sya (@asyhjw) December 28, 2020

I didn't missed the VLive but I missed Taehyung flexing his arms I didn't know that he entered Yoongi's VLive 😭😭 my boss called me. Why oh why😭😭😭 — cla⁷ᴮᴱ •◡•🧸🍓 (@613btstwt1230) December 28, 2020

It got me thinking if this conversation has to do anything with this trend from last week 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ue2W9jaQaL — JustListen ᴮᴱ ⁷ (@caspeta) December 28, 2020

the betrayal that this was only a live audio.. but please yoongi laughing like that is soooo adorble.. my taegi babies i missed them 😭😭😭 — tekya ◡̈ ⁷ (@TekyaNoona) December 28, 2020

Imagine taehyung asking you to feel his arm muscles

Yoongi sweetheart why so lucky

😩😩 — ᴮᴱvm⁷✤🧸🍓 TAEHYUNG'S COLLARBONES ENTHUSIAST (@Vminsnowflakes) December 28, 2020

He said try feeling my arm...



I'm dead💀 — ᴮᴱV⁷◡̈⋆🍓🎂💜V'day💜 (@V_myscenery1230) December 28, 2020

Suga also ket his fans know that Jin had called him to on Christmas Day to wish him. He elaborated that after wishing him a merry Christmas, he immediately disconnected the call. He also Jin what was the reason for such a cut-short call, he said that because it is Christmas. Suga also went on to add that he thinks that Jin has gotten bored.

BTS’ music is making waves on social media. One of the band’s latest songs Dynamite has been widely loved by the fans and listeners. BTS’ Dynamite has 692 million views on Youtube within three months of releasing. BTS’ Dynamite is all about being as bright and confident as a stick of dynamite. The song is also visually appealing because of the colour pop in the video. Some of the popular BTS songs are Boy With Luv which has one billion views on Youtube, Mic Drop has 810 million views on Youtube and Fake Love has 831 views on Youtube.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai With Sister Rangoli

Also read | Censor Board Denies Nod To Malayalam Movie Varthamanam Set In Backdrop Of Jan JNU Protest

Image courtesy: @suga_bighitentertainment Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.