BTS Suga's D-Day To Feature Composition From Late Japanese Musician Ryuichi Sakamoto

BTS Suga revealed the tracklist of his upcoming album D-Day on Sunday (Apr 9). Along with IU, The Rose’s Kim Woosung and fellow group member J-hope, Suga has a song with late Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, titled Snooze. It will be one of Sakamoto’s last pieces of work before his death on March 28, earlier this year. He died battling cancer.

Talking about Suga’s relationship with Ryuichi Sakamoto, the rapper expressed his appreciation and respect for the composer on several occasions. He also spoken about how Sakamoto has been one of his inspirations. Sakamoto also spent some of his last days with Suga, which have been captured in the rapper’s upcoming documentary Suga: Road to D-Day. It will release on April 21, same day as Suga's album will be out.

Ryuichi Sakamoto on his meeting with SUGA

Ryuichi Sakamoto revealed the details of their meeting in an interview with Japanese magazine, Shincho. The composer said, "I met with BTS member Suga who visited Japan at the end of September. A world that needs no explanation. He is one of a kind, top notch idol but if you talk to him, he's a good young man who is never arrogant. While talking to him you know he takes music very seriously and makes me feel like he always and only thinks about music."

After his album and documentary release, Suga will be embarking on a solo world tour under the alias name AGUST D. He will perform in at least 11 concerts from April till June. His last concert will be in Seoul on June 25.