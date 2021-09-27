BTS, Super Junior And Others Win Big At 2021 THE FACT Music Awards

The list of winners for the Fan N Star Choice Award-Individual, Fan N Star Choice Award- Singer, Trot Popularity Award and the U+ Idol Live Popularity Award have been revealed. The Fan N Star list is part of THE FACT music awards whose results are based on fans' choices and participation among other criteria that have been put in place. BTS and Super Junior won some of the big honours and topped the list.

BTS and Super Junior at 2021 THE FACT music awards

BTS got their hands on the U+ Idol Live Popularity Award at 021 THE FACT music awards. The fan-favourite Korean boy band won with a whopping 412,185 votes. Super Junior also got their hand on a huge honour as they bagged the Fan N Star Choice Award-Singer with 9.2 million votes. This is the fourth consecutive win for the band.

The Fan N Star Choice Award-Individual was won by Hwang Chi Yeol, while the Trot Popularity Award was secured by Lim Young Woong. Way back in July this year, it was confirmed that the 2021 THE FACT music awards would take place on October 2. The event will take place online so that the health and safety of fans and celebrities can both be ensured. This decision was taken owing to the rising number of COVID cases around the world. Some of the judging criteria will be a particular song's digital sales, album sales and of course domestic and international fans' participation.

The event on October 2 will be attended by BTS, ITZY, Super Junior, Brave Girls, SEVENTEEN, Oh My Girl, Hwang Chi Yeol, Stray Kids, Kang Daniel, CRAVITY, ATEEZ, Weeekly and other heartthrobs. The rest of the esteemed winners will be announced during the award ceremony itself.

Among the prestigious list of winners, BTS is one of the most popular and much-loved by their ARMY spanning across the world. The seven-member recently appeared at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and accompanied the South Korean President, Moon Jae-in. BTS impressed their fans and music lovers with their performance on the chart-topping number, Permission to Dance, which is not a global sensation.

Image: Instagram/@BTS.BIGHITOFFICIAL