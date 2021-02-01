BTS Sweeps Away Six Trophies At 'The Seoul Music Awards 2021'

The Seoul Music Awards 2021 winners were announced on January 31. BTS won six awards at the show. Although the popular K-pop stars did not attend the show, they sent a video accepting the awards. Read ahead to know more.

The Seoul Music Awards 2021 winners

BTS bagged the Daesang (Grand Prize) among other awards. Apart from this, they won the Best Album Award, Best Song Award, the K-Wave Award, the WhosFandom Award, and a Bonsang (Main Award). The awards were based on numerous albums released during the year. This marks the fourth year in a row that the group has won a Daesang at the Seoul Music Awards.

According to Soompi, BTS leader RM said that it was an honour to have won the Daesang and the group was happy and grateful to have received the award. Jin said that as they had received such a valuable award, it felt like they could start the year with overflowing strength and energy. He further thanked the BTS ARMY (fandom) that they were able to receive such a big award. Jungkook continued thanking everyone and said that they are at this position only because of the immense love of their fans and followers.

#SeoulMusicAwards Bonsang - @BTS_twt



Joon: We received this great award, thank you!

Jimin: ARMY who gave us this award, are you here? Thank you for giving us this award.

J-Hope: Thank you to Bang-PD and BigHit staff to helped us so much. pic.twitter.com/H7nJRBL3Y9 — christa⁷ 💜 (@ryuminating) January 31, 2021

J-Hope said that due to the unforeseen pandemic in 2020, they weren’t able to meet in person, but they hoped that the situation would improve, and the day would soon come when they could be together again. BTS' Jimin also thanked the members, their families, and the Big Hit Entertainment staff and said that the staff worked hard so that they could shine on stage. V hoped that 2021 would be another happy year for BTS and urged everyone to stay healthy.

#SeoulMusicAwards MCs spoke of how @BTS_twt RM said that idols are fans and fans are their idols and what great words these are. pic.twitter.com/qnThn7s9px — christa⁷ 💜 (@ryuminating) January 31, 2021

More about The Seoul Music Awards 2021

The Seoul Music Awards 2021 was organized by Sports Seoul. The show broadcasted through KBS N and Niconico. The ceremony was held without an on-site audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was live-streamed all over the world. The event was held with the presence of some of the biggest names from the industry such as K-pop girl group Twice, Seventeen and more. Pictures of the same were shared by fans on social media. Have a look at the pictures below.

Seventeen at Seoul Music Awards Red Carpet! #세븐틴 pic.twitter.com/WxJWHRpjRP — tracy ; wonwoo (@tinkswonu) January 31, 2021

