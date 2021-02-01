BTS' Jungkook's Selfie Becomes 2nd Most Liked Tweet Of 2021 After Joe Biden; Deets Inside

BTS' Jungkook recently won the award for the 'Most Liked Artist Tweet of 2021'. On Jan 30, the official Twitter handle of World Music Awards announced the same. Interestingly, it also turns out that Jungkook's tweet is the second most liked tweet of 2021, after the US president, Joe Biden. Read ahead for more details.

Jungkook becomes Most Liked Artist tweet of 2021

On Jan 25, the official Twitter handle of BTS shared an adorable selfie picture of Jungkook. They simply tweeted a pout emoticon with the image. In this Twitter post, Jungkook stunned in a white tee, layered with a black jacket ensemble. The star made a quirky facial expression in this picture. This tweet shared by BTS received 2.9 million likes. More than 800k users retweeted it and more than 200k users commented on the post. Take a look at the 'world's 2nd most-liked tweet of 2021'.

World Music Awards' Tweet

Sharing the exciting news about BTS' Jungkook, the official Twitter handle of World Music Awards shared Jungkook's picture that gained 2.9 million likes. The Twitter post also stated that Jungkook is the only artist with three tweets in the Top 15 Most Liked of All Time. It also shared that he is also the only one with three tweets in the Top 15 Retweeted of All Time. Take a look at Jungkook's victory post.

#BTS's #Jungkook has the most liked Artist tweet of 2021 with 2.8 MILLION likes!😋👊👨‍🎤🥇🕊️2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣👑💜It's the 2nd most liked tweet of 2021, after #JoeBiden's! https://t.co/DAKF4J7plR pic.twitter.com/xY0IalYLQ5 — World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) January 30, 2021

BTS Winter Edition 2021

The K-pop band, BTS is currently gearing up for their upcoming Winter Package 2021. They recently shared the teaser of the edition. Along with the teaser, BTS also posted a few stills from their photoshoot for the edition. Released on Jan 26, the teaser has gained over 5 million views on YouTube. The BTS Winter Edition 2021's teaser showcases RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook in coordinated sweaters while their song Life Goes On plays in the background. Take a look at the teaser.

