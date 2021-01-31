BTS' Winter Package 2021, IU's Musical - Here's What The K-pop Stars Were Up To This Week

From BTS' winter package 2021, IU's latest news to Jungkook's hair and GOT7's Jinyoung updates, take a look at what the K-Pop stars were up to this week from January 23, 2021, to January 30, 2021.

BTS' winter package 2021

BTS' winter package 2021 teaser was unveiled a few days ago on January 26, 2021. The package consists of photoshoots, DVD of behind the scenes, and various games played by the septet. The teaser of BTS' winter package 2021 starts with the boys lighting up a matchstick, the video pans out to scenic beauty of snow-capped mountains of Gangwon-do in South Korea, where the boys have been shooting. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are seen wearing colour coordinated sweaters while their song "Life Goes On" plays in the background. The members stroll around the mountains and then end up in a cabin where all of them are seen having fun.

Jungkook's hair

Jungkook's hair seems to be different in the BTS' winter package 2021 teaser that was unveiled a few days ago. It appears that Jungkook has coloured his jet black hair with blue and pink highlights and the BTS army can't seem to get over it. The army flooded the comment section with Jungkook's name and purple hearts. In the first week of January, Jungkook showcased his blonde hair during the 35th Golden Disc Awards. His blonde hair made his fans think that he might be preparing for the release of his mixtape that's why he changed his hair colour drastically to blonde.

Wait what!! 😳😳😳😳



— ᴮᴱAman ☀️⁷ ⟭⟬ ia (@Turtles_Snack) January 27, 2021

Jungkook changed his hair color for JJK1 ?!
— ¹³Hęënã⁷ ⟭⟬ ᴮᴱ (@Kh157JmJk) January 11, 2021

GOT7’s Jinyoung

Got7's Jinyoung signed his new contract this week with B H Entertainment. The officials at B H said that they will support the young star at every step. B H Entertainment is a famous acting agency and houses some big names like Lee Byung-hun, Kim Go-Eun, Park Bo-young, Park Hae-soo, Ahn So-hee, Yoo Ji-Tae, Jung Woo, Lee Jin-Wook, Han Ga-in, Han Ji-min, Han Hyo-Joo, Lee Ji-ah, Kim Yong-Ji and others. The group GOT7 which rose to fame as a highly loved band decided to part ways to pursue their solo careers after their contract ended with JYP Entertainment. GOT7 members included JB, Jackson, Mark, Youngjae, Jinyoung, BamBam and Yugyeom.

Rapper Iron's death

The rapper Iron whose real name is Jung Hun-Cheol was reportedly found dead outside his apartment, according to kpophit.com. Iron was reportedly found lying in a flowerbed outside the apartment complex by a security guard around 10:25 am and was said to be bleeding, according to a police report via Sports Kyunghyang. Even though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he was eventually pronounced dead. Iron first came into the limelight after appearing on Show Me The Money 3 as a contestant in 2014. He eventually went on to release his first album called Rock Bottom in the year 2016.

The rapper was himself involved with a number of controversies in the recent past, which included a physical assault charge against him in December 2020 for reportedly beating a minor with a baseball bat. In addition to that, he was also charged for an assault in 2017 for an alleged attack on his then-girlfriend. While no details about Iron’s death have connected to the rapper’s alleged violent past, no angles regarding his demise have been ruled out yet either.

IU's latest news

IU And Yeo Jin Goo starrer Hotel Del Luna is all set to get a musical version in 2022. Hotel Del Luna is a rom-com starring IU, Yeo Jin Goo, Block B’s P.O, Gugudan's Mina, Shin Jung Geun, Bae Hae Sun, Lee Do Hyun. The rom-com revolves around a hotel that caters to ghost and Yeo Jin Goo plays the role of the hotel manager. The show is written by the Hong sisters and directed by Oh Choong-Hwan. According to Sports DongA, Showplay, which works on the production of musicals, theatres and television shows is in charge of the makeover.

