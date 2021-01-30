This K-pop Quiz Will Determine Which BTS Song Suits Your Personality!

BTS is the most popular K-pop boy band among all the K-pop personalities. It has garnered a lot of love and acclaim since they first began. Also called the Bangtan Boys, the boy band has a song for every mood. After listening to so many different BTS songs, have you ever wondered which of their songs suits your personality? If yes, take this K-pop quiz, that has questions to determine your personality. Choose the most relatable answer among the four options to each question, and to make it easier, take a note of the options you choose. In the end, you can see the answer key for this BTS quiz to know the BTS song for your personality.

Q 1) Choose one colour

Yellow Green Red Blue

Q 2) Your perfect date would be?

Netflix and chill Take a long walk in a park / at a beach Something adventurous Dinner/coffee

Q 3) Your most favourite cheat-meal among these?

French fries A pizza Street food Desserts

Q 4) Your most favourite outfit to wear?

Casual Ethnic Sportswear Formal

Q 5) If you had a whole day to yourself, you would _?

Sleep Spend time in your hobby Go to a movie/concert Spend time contemplating

Q 6) Your most favourite hobby among these?

Video games Listening to/playing music Playing a sport Reading/writing/painting

Q 7) Your favourite beverage among these?

Soft drink Tea Juice Coffee

Q 8) Your ideal vacation would be?

Your native place A historical place A place with mountains A place with beaches

Q 9) If you meet a best friend who you had broken apart with, you will _?

Not care to talk Tell them how much you missed them Confront them Wait for them to make the first move

Q 10) Your favourite movie genre among these?

Romcom Biography Action/thriller Sci-fi

Q 11) Your favourite ice cream flavour among these?

Vanilla A fruit flavour Like trying a new flavour every time Chocolate

Q 12) The first thing you notice in a person is _?

Their face Their body language Their voice Their outfit

Q 13) Among these four K-pop girl groups, which is your favourite?

BLACKPINK Twice Red Velvet Everglow

Q 14) If you were one of the four elements of nature, you would be?

Air Earth Fire Water

Q 15) If you were a social media site, you would be _?

Snapchat Facebook Instagram Twitter

Answer key for the K-pop quiz:

If you mostly got option 1 as your answer, the BTS song for you is - 'Butterfly'. You are a chill and laid back individual. You like to stay calm and relaxed in life.

If you mostly got option 2 as your answer, the BTS song for you is - 'Go Go'. You are a happy person in life. You are not afraid to express yourself and experience life as it comes.

If you mostly got option 3 as your answer, the BTS song for you is - 'Fire'. You are an energetic and enthusiastic human. You like to be a part of liveliness and adventures.

If you mostly got option 4 as your answer, the BTS song for you is - 'Rain'. Despite being calm, you are a thoughtful individual, who likes to read between the lines. You possess critical thinking skills.

