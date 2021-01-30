This K-pop Quiz Will Determine Which BTS Song Suits Your Personality!

Quick links:
BTS is the most popular K-pop boy band among all the K-pop personalities. It has garnered a lot of love and acclaim since they first began. Also called the Bangtan Boys, the boy band has a song for every mood. After listening to so many different BTS songs, have you ever wondered which of their songs suits your personality? If yes, take this K-pop quiz, that has questions to determine your personality. Choose the most relatable answer among the four options to each question, and to make it easier, take a note of the options you choose. In the end, you can see the answer key for this BTS quiz to know the BTS song for your personality.
Also read: Diljit Dosanjh Enjoys BTS Songs And Live Shows But Doesn't Understand Lyrics
Also read: Jharkhand JEE Topper's Viral Tip To Combat Exam Stress Includes A BTS Twist; Details Here
Also read: BTS To Release An 'Essential Edition' Of Their Latest Album BE; Check Out The Details
Also read: A List Of Underrated BTS Songs That Deserve More Love And Appreciation
If you mostly got option 1 as your answer, the BTS song for you is - 'Butterfly'. You are a chill and laid back individual. You like to stay calm and relaxed in life.
If you mostly got option 2 as your answer, the BTS song for you is - 'Go Go'. You are a happy person in life. You are not afraid to express yourself and experience life as it comes.
If you mostly got option 3 as your answer, the BTS song for you is - 'Fire'. You are an energetic and enthusiastic human. You like to be a part of liveliness and adventures.
If you mostly got option 4 as your answer, the BTS song for you is - 'Rain'. Despite being calm, you are a thoughtful individual, who likes to read between the lines. You possess critical thinking skills.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.