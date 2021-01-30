Last Updated:

This K-pop Quiz Will Determine Which BTS Song Suits Your Personality!

Take this K-pop quiz with fifteen questions based on your personality to see which BTS song suits you perfectly. Read here to find out about it.

k-pop quiz

BTS is the most popular K-pop boy band among all the K-pop personalities. It has garnered a lot of love and acclaim since they first began. Also called the Bangtan Boys, the boy band has a song for every mood. After listening to so many different BTS songs, have you ever wondered which of their songs suits your personality? If yes, take this K-pop quiz, that has questions to determine your personality. Choose the most relatable answer among the four options to each question, and to make it easier, take a note of the options you choose. In the end, you can see the answer key for this BTS quiz to know the BTS song for your personality.

Q 1) Choose one colour

  1. Yellow
  2. Green
  3. Red
  4. Blue

Q 2) Your perfect date would be?

  1. Netflix and chill
  2. Take a long walk in a park / at a beach
  3. Something adventurous
  4. Dinner/coffee

Q 3) Your most favourite cheat-meal among these?

  1. French fries
  2. A pizza
  3. Street food
  4. Desserts

Q 4) Your most favourite outfit to wear?

  1. Casual
  2. Ethnic
  3. Sportswear
  4. Formal

Q 5) If you had a whole day to yourself, you would _?

  1. Sleep
  2. Spend time in your hobby
  3. Go to a movie/concert
  4. Spend time contemplating

Q 6) Your most favourite hobby among these?

  1. Video games
  2. Listening to/playing music
  3. Playing a sport
  4. Reading/writing/painting

Q 7) Your favourite beverage among these?

  1. Soft drink
  2. Tea
  3. Juice
  4. Coffee

Q 8) Your ideal vacation would be?

  1. Your native place
  2. A historical place
  3. A place with mountains
  4. A place with beaches

Q 9) If you meet a best friend who you had broken apart with, you will _?

  1. Not care to talk
  2. Tell them how much you missed them
  3. Confront them
  4. Wait for them to make the first move

Q 10) Your favourite movie genre among these?

  1. Romcom
  2. Biography
  3. Action/thriller
  4. Sci-fi

Q 11) Your favourite ice cream flavour among these?

  1. Vanilla
  2. A fruit flavour
  3. Like trying a new flavour every time
  4. Chocolate

Q 12) The first thing you notice in a person is _?

  1. Their face
  2. Their body language
  3. Their voice
  4. Their outfit

Q 13) Among these four K-pop girl groups, which is your favourite?

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. Twice
  3. Red Velvet
  4. Everglow

Q 14) If you were one of the four elements of nature, you would be?

  1. Air
  2. Earth
  3. Fire
  4. Water

Q 15) If you were a social media site, you would be _?

  1. Snapchat
  2. Facebook
  3. Instagram
  4. Twitter

Answer key for the K-pop quiz: 

If you mostly got option 1 as your answer, the BTS song for you is - 'Butterfly'. You are a chill and laid back individual. You like to stay calm and relaxed in life. 

If you mostly got option 2 as your answer, the BTS song for you is - 'Go Go'. You are a happy person in life. You are not afraid to express yourself and experience life as it comes.

If you mostly got option 3 as your answer, the BTS song for you is - 'Fire'. You are an energetic and enthusiastic human. You like to be a part of liveliness and adventures.

If you mostly got option 4 as your answer, the BTS song for you is - 'Rain'. Despite being calm, you are a thoughtful individual, who likes to read between the lines. You possess critical thinking skills.

 

 

