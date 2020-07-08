BTS' Taehyung Impresses Chrissy Teigen With His 'sweet' Reaction On John Legend; Atch

It seems like BTS’ V aka Taehyung has now found a new admirer in American model and television personality Chrissy Teigen, as the latter recently shared a post dedicated to him. Taking to her Twitter handle, Chrissy Teigen retweeted a video captured by a fan, which features Taehyung running across the hall to meet her husband, John Legend. Take a look at the video shared by a fan:

This is SO sweet 🥰 https://t.co/bcXKvxnZht — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 7, 2020

As seen in the video shared, Taehyung, dressed in a white black shirt topped with a white overcoat, can be seen meeting John Legend, along with his other BTS members. The video features John Legend cordially greeting the South Korean pop band and asking them to pose for a quick picture with them.

Retweeting the video, Chrissy Teigen called Taehyung’s act ‘sweet’. The singer recently made it to the news, when he enrolled for a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) program in Advertising & Media.

Also Read | Parvathy On Vidhu Vincent's Resignation: 'We Will Share Collective's Stance Publicly Soon'

What's next for Chrissy Teigen?

Chrissy is currently seen in a show called Chrissy's court. Starring Chrissy Teigen, Vilailuck Teigen and Pete Sepenuk as themselves, the show features Teigen donning actual courtroom judge's hat, handling real cases with real people and legally binding decisions. Teigen has also turned the producer of Fries! The movie, which released on April 15, 2020.

Also Read | BTS ARMY Divided Over Taehyung Vaping In Jimin's Recently Posted Video | Details Inside

All about BTS

BTS, popularly known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band, which was formed in 2010. Originally a hip hop group, BTS was signed under Big Hit Entertainment and released their debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool in 2013. However, the band's claim to fame was The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever and Wings, as the songs helped establish BTS' reputation as a socially conscious group.

If the reports are to be believed, BTS is the best-selling artist in South Korean history and holds the best-selling album in South Korea with Map of the Soul: 7.

Also Read | BTS Member Kim Taehyung Uses Sign Language To Wish Graduates, ARMY Goes Gaga

The team recently made it to the news when an upcoming Korean drama based on BTS Universe began its production process. As per reports, the drama will include fictional aspects and the makers of the drama have already begun auditioning the actors to essay the roles. The report adds that Big Hit Entertainment announced the production of a drama, which will put forth the story of seven boys who meet for the first time and create the BTS Universe.

Also Read | Parvathy On Vidhu Vincent's Resignation: 'We Will Share Collective's Stance Publicly Soon'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.