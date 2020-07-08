Parvathy On Vidhu Vincent's Resignation: 'We Will Share Collective's Stance Publicly Soon'

Parvathy on Monday posted a picture on her social media expressing her solidarity with the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) after filmmaker Vidhu Vincent resigned saying that the collective has shown discriminatory behaviour towards her. The picture posted by Parvathy read 'WCC, Women in Cinema Collective.' (sic) Parvathy shared the picture with a quote of author and journalist Albert Camus.

She wrote: '"In the midst of winter, I found there was, within me, an invincible summer. And that makes me happy. For it says that no matter how hard the world pushes against me, within me, there’s something stronger – something better, pushing right back." Albert Camus. My invincible summer #WCC" (sic). Minutes after Parvathy's post, netizens asked the actor to break her silence on Vidhu Vincent's resignation. To which, Parvathy commented:

"Speaking for WCC here we are in no way keeping silent or ignoring this. We take this very seriously and will be writing publicly soon. We value these thoughts very much. And these allegations are serious. It would never be brushed under the carpet by WCC. For supporters who are confused and for us who wish to grow through criticism this is a crucial juncture." (sic)

Recently, Kerala state-award winning director Vidhu Vincent revealed on her social media that she is resigning from Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) due to personal and political reasons. Following her resignation, Vidhu Vincent wrote an elaborative post explaining her struggles to get a producer for her last release Stand Up and the injustice she faced in the WCC. She pointed fingers at actor Parvathy and said that she waited for six months for actor Parvathy to give her nod for her movie Stand Up. However, the actor never replied, and Vindu Vincent decided to approach Rajisha Vijayan and Nimisha Sajayan, who agreed to be a part of the project.

Women in Cinema Collective was established in 2017 after a famous Malayalam female actor was attacked by one of the technicians of her film. The collective strives to create equal opportunities for women in cinema. Popular Malayalam actors and technicians like Manju Warrier, Geetu Mohandas, Anjali Menon, Parvathy, among others are a part of the collective.

