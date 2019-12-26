The Debate
BTS ARMY Divided Over Taehyung Vaping In Jimin's Recently Posted Video | Details Inside

Music

BTS member Jimin recently posted a video of group member Taehyung where an e-cigarette can be seen laying beside him. This video is getting major flak.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
bts

BTS singer V was caught vaping in a video shared by group member Jimin. Jimin later went on to delete the video, but fans were left divided regarding this issue. Read on to know more details about this story.

BTS singer V faces major flak online for vaping

BTS is currently one of the most talked-about groups on the planet. Every move of this K-pop group gets monitored by their fans, or ARMY, and the media as well. Apart from releasing chartbusters like Boy With Luv, BTS also knows how to create a social media stir.

Recently, BTS member Jimin took to social media and posted a video of his group member V or Taehyung. In the video, Tae Tae is laying on the floor and an e-cigarette is right beside him. Within minutes of the video being posted, some fans were quick to make Taehyung realise his mistake and started telling him to quit vaping. Since the video was causing quite a stir on social media, the video was immediately taken down. But fans already got a glimpse of the video and a huge debate took place. Take a look at what the BTS ARMY has to say about this entire incident. While some fans were supporting V because he is an adult and can make his own decisions, some fans were calling him out for potentially destroying his career because of vaping. 

