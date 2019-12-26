BTS ARMY Divided Over Taehyung Vaping In Jimin's Recently Posted Video | Details Inside

BTS singer V was caught vaping in a video shared by group member Jimin. Jimin later went on to delete the video, but fans were left divided regarding this issue. Read on to know more details about this story.

BTS singer V faces major flak online for vaping

BTS is currently one of the most talked-about groups on the planet. Every move of this K-pop group gets monitored by their fans, or ARMY, and the media as well. Apart from releasing chartbusters like Boy With Luv, BTS also knows how to create a social media stir.

Recently, BTS member Jimin took to social media and posted a video of his group member V or Taehyung. In the video, Tae Tae is laying on the floor and an e-cigarette is right beside him. Within minutes of the video being posted, some fans were quick to make Taehyung realise his mistake and started telling him to quit vaping. Since the video was causing quite a stir on social media, the video was immediately taken down. But fans already got a glimpse of the video and a huge debate took place. Take a look at what the BTS ARMY has to say about this entire incident. While some fans were supporting V because he is an adult and can make his own decisions, some fans were calling him out for potentially destroying his career because of vaping.

Just be careful 'cause vaping/Juul has lead to some problems (typically in men) that I'm not gonna mention, but Taehyung is an ADULT making an adult decision. It is HIS body. So thought I want him to be 100% healthy I'm not going to bash him. We love you Tae! #TaehyungIsLove — 제이홉 ʜᴏᴘᴇ 𝓸𝓯 𝓖𝔀𝓪𝓷𝓰𝓳𝓾💜#bts #ateez (@ddaengdreamlife) December 25, 2019

is anyone else seeing that there was a juul next to tae in that video. if it is shouldn't we get bighit to notice so whoever is vaping in the group will stop. i get they're adults and can do what they want but they could get popcorn lung and not be able to sing #TaehyungIsLove — http://www.kyro (@KyroMcmahon) December 25, 2019

Here’s the clip of BTS Taehyung / V ‘s vape juul ecig whatever you wanna call it...



Tbh, stuff like this are dangerous for the environment and also for the surrounding people as they have a track record for blowing up in people’s faces and maiming passerby! https://t.co/fV9SvgVRvn pic.twitter.com/33MIQ5Wu96 — CeCe Jay (@CeCeJay_awesome) December 25, 2019

What's wrong with having/using a juul

Is it a crime??ffs#TaehyungIsLove — J.hyu (@Jhyu81736914) December 25, 2019

