BTS Member Kim Taehyung Uses Sign Language To Wish Graduates, ARMY Goes Gaga

The K-Pop band BTS was a part of the 'Dear Class of 2020' line up. The virtual lineup included a number of noted personalities like Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Malala Yousafzai, Michelle and Barack Obama along with others. BTS members RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V and Suga sat at the National Museum of Korea and delivered their speeches for the graduating class of 2020.

As seen before, any appearance of BTS members on the internet often leads to the BTS ARMY members filling up social media timelines with posts surrounding the boyband. This time around too, a gesture made by BTS member Kim Taehyung won the hearts of BTS ARMY members. Check it out below -

Kim Taehyung's message for Dear Class of 2020

Kim Taehyung (V), was dressed in a suit as he attended the graduating class of 2020. The singer congratulated the graduates and hoped that people can take bits of the moment and look back to this day to compare it to the days ahead of them. The singer also shared his journey and evolution as a singer and revealed that he wasn't born with the talents of singing and dancing but developed a passion for it later which has brought him joy and success in life.

The singer wrapped up his speech by clapping for students in sign language. This heartwarming gesture by Kim was appreciated by many of BTS ARMY members who could not stop themselves from singing praises for the singer. Kim Taehyung was showered with love by BTS fans. Check out what fans had to say about Kim Taehyung's gesture during Dear Class of 2020 virtual ceremony below -

Taehyung clapped in sign language at the end That was sign language for cheering someone up. when I say he is an angel I really mean it #DearClassOf2020 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/llIvUYtGE0

He also shared a message for people who do not know where to head forward in life. The singer shared that if there is anyone who cannot see where they should go after graduating, they should listen to their heart. Km Taehyung, who is also regarded as TaeTae by his fans, stated that luck and opportunity are waiting for people even if they feel that things are difficult right now. In conclusion, the singer stated that he looks forward to the day when the graduating students will stand tall and share their own stories.

