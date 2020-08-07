BTS Film 'Break The Silence: The Movie' Gears Up For Theatrical Release In September 10

Boy band BTS announced on August 6 that they will soon be releasing their fourth film in theatres, even though there is still an air of uncertainty on whether the movie theatres will reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The film will be titled Break The Silence: The Movie. It will be releasing in more than 70 countries starting from September 10. It will reportedly also have a rollout in an additional 40 more regions on September 24.

Also Read: BTS' Jungkook Tops Google's Most Searched K Pop Idols; V & Jimin Too Find A Spot In Top 10

BTS' fourth film to release in India on September 24

BTS has also revealed on their official website that is - www.btsincinemas.com on which regions will see the movie release on which dates. The website has reportedly also cautioned that the release date of Break The Silence may vary according to the regions and may also change depending on the time when the theatres may open in that particular region. The movie will be released in countries like India, Canada, the US, Brazil, and Mexico on September 24, 2020. The countries which will be getting the film released earlier on September 10, 2020, include Korea, Japan, the UK, Russia, Spain, Italy, Thailand and France.

Also Read: Preity Zinta Goes 'peachy' For A Fashion Shoot; Watch The 'edited BTS' Video

About BTS' previous film Bring Your Soul: The Movie

According to media reports, the producers of the movie are hoping that the die-hard fans of BTS may invest their energized enthusiasm from the lockdown to watch the film 'multiple times' on the theatres. Reportedly the boy band's previous movie, Bring The Soul: The Movie will also be bought back to the theatres for three nights at the end of August. The film, Break The Silence will depict the world tour, Love Yourself: Speak Yourself of the BTS which had taken place in locations ranging from the Rose Bowl to the Wembley Stadium. The film will also include their main concert as well as the behind-the-scenes footage.

Also Read: 2020 MTV VMA: BTS, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Other Stars To Perform; Details Inside

The CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, Marc Allenby revealed in a statement that they are delighted to associate with Big Hit Entertainment for the release of Break The Silence. He added the film will be giving fans 'extraordinary access' to all the 7 members of BTS along with their first international stadium tour. Reportedly, BTS' last movie, Bring The Soul which will once again return to the theatres between August 28 and August 30, had minted $24.3 million at the box office and had sold 2.55 million tickets.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.