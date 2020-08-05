2020 MTV VMA: BTS, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Other Stars To Perform; Details Inside

The much-awaited 2020 MTV Video Music Awards are already gaining a lot of momentum on social media after the names of the performers were brought in a light for the starry night. Some of the prominent names were announced on August 4 by MTV where they mentioned that nominees BTS, Doja Cat, and J Balvin are among the first batch of artists that are slated to perform at the annual fan-voted awards show. The show will air live on August 30 at 8 PM.

A bevvy of stars to perform at 2020 MTV VMA

The show will also mark BTS' first-ever VMAs performance and their upcoming English-only single, “Dynamite,” which will release on August 21. According to reports, apart from the performance, the K-Pop boyband has been nominated under three categories for the awards which include the best K-pop and best choreography categories. Other than the boyband, Doja Cat also has three nominations in the song of the year, PUSH best new artist and best direction categories. Reportedly, Balvin also has been nominated under four categories: one for best collaboration and three in the best Latin category.

As per reports, pop singers Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga have been leading this year’s nomination with nine nods each, which is closely followed by singer Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six nominations. Apart from this, amid the ongoing pandemic, several singers had recorded their tracks from home which even won them a category for the best music video from home. According to reports by an international media outlet, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s Stuck with U, 5 Seconds of Summer’s Wildflower, blink-182’s Happy Days, Drake’s Toosie Slide, John Legend’s Bigger Love and Twenty One Pilots’ Level of Concern are all nominated under the same category this year.

Leading up to the show, fans can vote for their favorites by visiting vma.mtv.com through Aug. 23. Voting for PUSH's best new artist will remain active in the show on Aug. 30. As per reports, It was previously announced by the makers that the awards show will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York after the New York Government gave a green signal to conduct it amid the ongoing global pandemic. Reportedly, the security of the people has been taken as the top mot priority by the makers. To ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, according to reports, producers and venue staff will work with local officials to facilitate extensive social distancing procedures, meaningful capacity limitations, and limit the audience where it is unnecessary.

