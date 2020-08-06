Preity Zinta Goes 'peachy' For A Fashion Shoot; Watch The 'edited BTS' Video

On Thursday, August 6, Bollywood actor Preity Zinta took to her social media handle and shared a BTS video of her upcoming project. In the 'edited BTS video', Preity Zinta was seen sporting a glamourous avatar in a peach colour off-shoulder dress teamed with the same colour sequined face mask.

Preity tied her wavy hair into a half ponytail. While keeping her makeup subtle, she accessorised her outfit with a diamond necklace, a pair of earrings and a bracelet. She also went for glittering peach stilettos to complete her overall attire.

Talking about the video, Preity Zinta was seen flaunting her moves from different camera angles. Instagramming the video, she wrote a caption, which read, "Thank you @perspectiveout for this awesome BTS edit. I love it (sic)". On the other side, the hashtags added in Preity Zinta's Instagram post suggested that she posed for a fashion shoot. Scroll down to take a look.

Preity Zinta's edited BTS of her latest fashion shoot

READ | Preity Zinta Shares Throwback Childhood Picture With Her Brothers On Raksha Bandhan

The video has garnered more than 50k views within an hour and is still counting. On the other side, her fans and followers flooded the comments section with red-heart and fire emoticons. A fan wrote, "Preity looking pretty" while another user's comment read, "uff stunning ma'am". A section of fans asserted 'wow' in the comments box.

Not only this video but the 45-year-old actor has treated with numerous BTS of her fashion shoot. On August 5, Preity Zinta's photos grabbed the attention of her fans. She was seen striking a pose with a face mask. Meanwhile, in a boomerang video, she was seen swirling and showing off her dress.

Preity Zinta's photos and videos from Project Sanity

READ | Preity Zinta Watches Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' Again, Calls It 'surreal And Tear-jerker'

READ | Preity Zinta Shares Glimpse Of Her Visit To Lord Shiva Temple In Holy Month Of Shravan

Earlier in July, the Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega actor resumed the work, months after all shoots were stalled mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic. She shared a boomerang video in which she can be seen getting her hair done. “Shooting during Covid times . Am so excited for you guys to see it when it all comes together", she wrote.

Preity Zinta's projects

Preity has some popular films in her repertoire, including Salaam Namaste, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Veer-Zaara among many others. She was last seen in 2018 release Bhaiyyaji Superhit along with Sunny Deol. There has been no official announcement for a film since Bhaiyyaji Superhit.

READ | Preity Zinta Reminisces ‘Piya Piya’ As 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega' Clocks 20 Years; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.